Myth of Triathlon Swimming: The Cost of the Kona Swim

Courtesy: Tim Floyd

The old wisdom within the triathlon community is the investment in the swim is not worth the return. Total training time is better spent focusing on improving the bike and run. As a swim coach of triathletes, I hear this repeated frequently from professional and age group triathletes and triathlon coaches. Long time professional triathlete Balazs Csoke, who is typically first out of the water, agrees that since he has been in the sport coaches have always told him , “you get through the swim and on to the bike to crush big gear.” Athletes and coaches who want to improve against their competition always look for areas of opportunity that are overlooked. All aspects of training and racing need to be challenged, especially long held “wisdom” within a community. As triathlon and Ironman matured, the competition and the dynamics of the race changed. The old wisdom is failing. With that in mind, I enlisted the help of Thorsten Radde of TriRating.com to sort through the data.

The first question we asked was what is the impact of the swim on the overall race? The swim is traditionally only 10% of the total time of an Ironman competition so does it have any significant influence on the overall result. Thorsten analyzed the top ten best swim times and compared them to the swim time of the winner. The trend is that the overall winner was within two minutes of the average top ten best swim times.

There were only two exceptions since 2005: Sebastian Kienle in 2014 and Patrick Lange in 2018 who both had the fastest “on-land race” by about eight minutes. If we look at placing on the podium (top 3 overall) for men, again, there have been very few athletes in the last ten years that have made the podium and were more than three minutes down on the swim, most notably Sebastian Kienle (2013, ‘14 and ‘16), Lionel Sanders (2017) and Bart Aernouts (2018). If you are looking to make the top 10, then on the men’s side don’t lose more than four to five minutes on the swim.

There have been a few exceptions, most of them from the races in 2017 and 2018 when packs of slower swimmers had a chance to catch up on the bike. Also, in 2018 the conditions in the water were ideal and an unusual strategy from the dominant male pro swimmer, Josh Amberger, contributed to a large pack forming which allowed traditionally slower swimmers to draft longer and not get dropped. Coach Pat Green of Green Multi-Sport, a regular spectator at Kona, described the conditions as “flat, calm seas with almost zero ebb or flow.”

For the women, the data paints a similar picture. If you are more than ten minutes off the pace in the swim, you can forget about the top ten in Kona. There are exceptions, the most recent was Sarah Piampiano in 2015, but like the men there needs to be an exceptional performance on the land – think fastest overall bike or run.

A casual look at the results for age groupers and my own experience with a handful of athletes is telling a similar story. As Ironman offers less slots at races to qualify for Kona and as the competition increases, many athletes are losing out on Kona qualifications due to poor swim times.

The second question was why is the “old wisdom” failing? The depth of competition has increased. If an athlete needs to be within two minutes on a 2.4 mile swim to make the podium regardless of your performance on the bike and run when the total race is typically longer than 8 hours, athletes . The athletes at the highest levels of the sport are triathletes. They aren’t great in just one leg of the race. They are exceptionally competitive in all three legs and are in the race from the start. The 2015 and 2016 World Champion, Jan Frodeno, has not put up the fastest split in any of the disciplines in either of his wins. He has been the top four or better in each leg. ITU athletes and former swimmers are changing the dynamics of the race. In 2016, half of the top ten athletes started out as ITU athletes (triathletes competing at the Olympic distance) where the swim is even more impactful on overall place, or were former NCAA D1 swimmers. In 2015, seven of the top ten athletes competed in ITU or were former NCAA D1 swimmers.

The final question was what is holding back the competitive cyclist/runner from the podium or top ten at Kona? When strongly held beliefs are challenged people find creative ways to continue to justify their original position. This “cognitive dissonance” is the biggest obstacle to most cyclist and runners achieving their full potential in a three sport event as a triathlete. Change is difficult. Also, in my experience, there is a large misunderstanding within the triathlon community about the training necessary to swim within two minutes of the front for the men and within six minutes for the women. Many of the front pack swimmers trained ten years or more in the swim, twice a day, four hours a day and upwards of 60,000 yards/meters a week. They also started training in the swim at a very young age. This does not mean that all is lost for the adult onset swimmer pro or age grouper. However, five to six hours a week of swim training for the pro triathlete without a swim background will not cut it. In fact, adding more swim training on top of already over-trained athletes from the bike and run will be a difficult recipe for improvement. Many professional triathletes from non-swim backgrounds feel that a couple months of 40k a week is a serious commitment to the swim. They found they made gains but weren’t able to keep them over the long run. Their conclusion was the investment isn’t worth it. In my experience, that isn’t a long enough commitment to the swim to make the gains necessary to compete at the highest levels of the sport.

While the wisdom holds true that you cannot win a triathlon in the swim, an athlete can very easily lose it in the swim. For the strong cyclist/runner with a weaker swim, the questions is no longer if the investment in the swim is worth it, but can you afford not to make it.

About Tim Floyd

Tim Floyd, swim coach and former NCAA Div I swimmer, founded Magnolia Masters in 2010 to specifically help triathletes improve in pool competitions and open water swimming. He is also the founder of the podcast Coffee, Beer, Coaching and Dogs. You can find more information about Magnolia Masters and the podcast here (www.magnoliamasters.com) and here (www.cbcdmedia.com).

About Thorsten Radde

Thorsten Radde is fascinated by Professional long-distance Triathlon and runs TriRating.com (include link to site if possible). Before each IM-distance race he posts seedings based on athlete’s previous results, and after the race he analyzes the athlete’s performances in addition to in-depth analysis and opinion pieces on Ironman racing. He also follows Kona Pro Qualifying and profiles professional athletes. Before Kona and at the end of the year he publishes “Rating Reports” with lots of data and analysis. Follow @ThRadde (https://twitter.com/ThRadde) on Twitter.