Loyola Maryland Celebrates Senior Day With Wins Over Mount St. Mary’s

Loyola Maryland vs Mount St. Mary’s

January 26, 2025

Baltimore, Md.

SCY (25 yards)

BALTIMORE – Loyola University Maryland men’s and women’s swimming and diving celebrated its Class of 2025 on Sunday with a pair of victories over Mount St. Mary’s University in the final dual meet of the season for the Greyhounds.

The Greyhounds honored their graduating seniors during the meet break and then finished up a pair of victories. The men’s team beat Mount St. Mary’s, 130.5-63.5, and the women were 137-57 winners.

Loyola, which will now break from competition to prepare for the Patriot League Championships which will be held February 19-22, won 24 of 26 events Sunday against the Mountaineers.

Lily Mead and Brennan Coyle set school and pool record for the Greyhounds in their respective 100 individual medley races.

Mead had a winning time of 55.63 in the women’s race, while Coyle won the men’s in 49.39.

The Greyhounds won the opening 200 medley relays on Sunday afternoon with Fay Moser , Avery Stimmel , Lily Mead and Charley Tulio swimming 1:45.04 for first on the women’s side, and Henry Mueller , Michael Gozdan , Patrick Hayburn and Caleb Kelly going 1:28.70 for the men’s win.

Ellie Davis swam 10:37.39 for a victory in the women’s 1,000 freestyle with CC Leoni (10:45.25) and Adrianna Caponiti (10:46.97) taking second and third.

Josh Stegner and Micahel Venit were first and second in the men’s 1,000 freestyle with times of 10:09.16 and 10:19.95.

Julia Mason pulled away for a 1:58.34 win in the women’s 200 freestyle with Alina Zavala taking second in 2:02.08 and Caro Suarez fifth (2:05.03).

Floyd Conlin clipped Owen Glaser , 1:44.98 to 1:45.17, in the men’s 200 freestyle, and Dylan Covington finished fourth in 1:46.63.

Haley Robinson led a one through five sweep in the women’s 50 freestyle, winning in 24.31. Gabby Jones was second in 25.06, followed by Emily Colyar (25.49), Maddie Testa (25.52) and Kate O’Brien (25.66).

Caleb Kelly , Henry Mueller and Hans van Lierop went one-two-three in the men’s 50 freestyle in 20.19, 21.47 and 21.74, and Riley Coyle took fifth in 21.89.

Moser finished third in the 100 individual medley behind Mead’s win with a time of 1:01.23, while Riley Fried and Michela Schultz took fourth and fifth in 1:01.86 and 1:02.79.

Brennan Coyle scored a pool and school record in the men’s 100 individual medley, swimming 49.39 to lead the Greyhounds one through seven finish. Gozadan was second (51.08), Harry Hearn took third (51.97), Tyler Knurek was fourth (52.22) and Liam Schindler finished fifth (52.26).

Robinson picked up another victory in the women’s 50 butterfly with a time of 25.47, leading Schultz (26.53), Laura Latham (26.61) and Fried (27.00) in second, third and fifth.

Patrick Hayburn edged his brother, Joe Hayburn , for first in the men’s 50 butterfly, winning in 21.49 to Joe’s 22.01. Schindler and Brennan Coyle tied for third in 22.32, and Alex Plavoukos was fifth in 23.31.

Joe Hayburn came back for a win in the men’s 50 backstroke, winning in 21.74 to lead the Greyhounds who swept the top seven. Kelly finished second (23.79), Shinnick was third (24.07), Riley Coyle placed fourth (24.53) and Hayden Bartz was fifth (25.07).

Faith Karr (5:16.12), Julia Mason (5:18.92) and Noelle Hoffman (5:20.50) were first, second and third in the women’s 500 freestyle, while Knurek (4:38.19), Patrick Boyle (4:51.58), Lane Bradshaw (5:01.46) and Covington (5:03.50) took first, second, fourth and fifth, respectively, in the men’s race.

Stimmel had the women’s top time in the 50 breaststroke, and the No. 2 time overall in 29.79, with Latham recording the No. 3 time in 31.79. Gozdan (24.90), Connor Libassi (26.75), Mueller (26.91), Jonah Goodman (27.71) and Max Rice (27.73) went one through five in the men’s race.

Colyar, Moser, Stimmel and Tulio had the fastest timein the women’s 200 freestyle relay (1:38.62), as did Joe Hayburn , Brennan Coyle , Schindler and van Lierop (1:22.01) in the men’s race.

BALTIMORE, Md. (January 26, 2025) – Mount St. Mary’s swim and dive ended their 2024-25 regular season with an away loss to Loyola in Baltimore today, with the men losing 130.5-63.5 and the women losing out 137-57.

On the men’s side of the competition, Austin Toland placed first in the men’s 100-Yard Freestyle with a time of 46.26 and Andrew Norris placed first in the men’s 50-Yard Breaststroke with a time of 27.90. Jeff Travers placed second behind Norris with a time of 28.25 followed by Aiden Patterson with a time of 28.50 and Joshua Black with a time of 31.22. The relay team of Toland, Nicholas Santorelli , Parker Koenig , and Lucas Hancock placed first in the men’s 200-Yard Freestyle relay with a time of 1:25.37.

In the women’s completion, the relay team of Emily Myers , Christina Lazari , Madison Murphy , and Meghan Speicher placed first in the women’s 200-Yard Freestyle relay with a time of 1:39.57. In the women’s 50-Yard Breaststroke, the Mount captured the top four spots, with Lazari winning the race following a time of 28.88. She was followed up by Myers, Michaela Hickok , and Kathryn Fives with times of 31.90, 32.77, and 36.81 respectively.

The Mountaineers travel to Geneva, Ohio to compete at the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Championships from February 12-15.