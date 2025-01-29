Fresno State Earns First Win At Schaal Aquatic Center Over UC Davis

Fresno State vs UC Davis

January 24, 2025

Davis, Calif.

SCY (25 yards)

Results

Courtesy: Fresno State Athletics

DAVIS, Calif.– Fresno State swim and dive team earned a historic win over the UC Davis Aggies, their first win at Schaal Aquatics Center since the program’s reinstatement year (2010), on Friday afternoon, 160.5-138.5.

How it happened

The 200 medley relay went to UC Davis as they started off the meet. Fresno State won the next five events.

It was a one-two-three finish for the ‘Dogs, Samarah Melia finished first (10:10.05), followed by Laura Kalmar (10:24.64) and Riley Baldwin (10:34.06).

Wiktoria Dabrowska out touches Aggie MacKay by a second to win the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:51.95. Freshmen ‘Dogs took the 100 backstroke, Sienna Cheng-Lucey for first (56.35) and Ryley Clark (56.94).

It was no surprise when the breaststroke events came around, Aliz Kalmar & Jenna Pulkkinen finished first and second, respectively.

Julia Matney closed out the five events run on the 200 butterfly (2:03.01). Clark flipped the switch and took the 200 backstroke with Cheng-Lucey taking second. Samarah Melia was the final event winner in the 500 freestyle.

Notable

Fresno State won their final road dual meet of the season

For the first time in program history, Fresno State defeated UC Davis on the road

Bulldogs won 10 out of 16 events

Natalia Bedolla won the 1 & 3 meter springboard in back-to-back dual meets for the Bulldogs

Up Next: Fresno State returns home for senior day on Saturday, Feb. 1 to host San Jose State at the Fresno State Aquatics Center at 12 p.m. PT streaming live on the Mountain West Network.

Courtesy: UC Davis Athletics

DAVIS, Calif. – In the final home meet of the 2025 season, the Aggies fall to the Bulldogs 138.5-160.5 in a thrilling non-conference dual meet.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

The Ags kicked off the meet with a strong showing in the 200 medley relay, the power squad placing first. McKenna Valenta , Sam Rhodes , Sarah Hardin , and Katie McLain combined efforts in the medley to come out on top with a 1:44.08 finish.

McLain and Sophi Mackay were 0.01 seconds apart in the 50 sprint freestyle, MacKay taking first with a 23.98 and McLain in second with 23.99 for the top spots.

MacKay and McLain brought their first and second accolades into the 100 freestyle, junior MacKay with a 51.81 and senior McLain with a 52.36.

Senior Leila Busch took second in the three-meter dive, earning four points against the Bulldogs with 288.30 totaled up. Mackenzie Young was third, with a 277.95 total.

Freshman Sarah Hardin captured first place in the 100 butterfly, beating out the Bulldogs by .01 seconds with her time of 55.56 in the event.

Junior Priscilla Nguyen flipped into second in the one-meter dive, her final score of 267.80 holding its own against Fresno State.

Senior Sam Rhodes had an exciting comeback in the 400 IM, a time of 4:25.36 securing first in the event.

Closing out the meet, MacKay, McLain, Christy Douglas , and ‘Ala Wong took first in the 4×100 relay with a time of 3:27.17 to end off on an Aggie high note.

UP NEXT: The Ags will take a short trip down to Stockton, California tomorrow, January 25th for a meet versus UOP starting at 12:00 PM.

TOP THREE RESULTS:

200 YD MEDLEY RELAY

1 – Valenta, Rhodes, Hardin, McLain (1:44.08)

3 – Andersen, Dailey, Heit, Wong (1:46.76)

200 YD FREE

2 – Sophi MacKay , 1:52.90

100 YD BACKSTROKE

3 – McKenna Valenta , 57.53

100 YD BREASTSTROKE

3 – Aileen Zheng , 1:05.22

200 YD BUTTERFLY

3 – Ellie Heit , 2:04.88

50 YD FREE

1 – Sophi Mackay, 23.98

2 – Katie McLain , 23.99

3 METER DIVING

2 – Leila Busch , 288.30

3 – MacKenzie Young, 277.95

100 YD FREE

1 – Sophi MacKay , 51.81

2 – Katie McLain , 52.36

200 YD BACKSTROKE

3 – McKenna Valenta , 2:04.03

200 YD BREASTSTROKE

3 – Sam Rhodes , 2:22.19

500 YD FREE

3 – Nalanie Cortez, 5:03.20

100 YD BUTTERFLY

1 – Sarah Hardin , 55.56

3 – Brynn Graham , 56.41

1 METER DIVING

2 – Priscilla Nguyen , 267.30

400 YD IM

1 – Sam Rhodes , 4:25.36

400 YD FREE RELAY

1 – Mackay, Wong, Douglas, McLain (3:27.17)

3 – Hardin, Andersen, Boyer, Luisetti (3:29.45)