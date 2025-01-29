George Washington Dominates UMBC In Two-Day Dual

George Washington vs UMBC

Courtesy: GW Sports

WASHINGTON – The George Washington men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams closed out its dual meet in style, celebrating Senior Day on Sunday while securing a pair of victories over the visiting Retrievers. The meet, which began Saturday in Baltimore and finished on Sunday in Washington, finished 287.50-106.50 (men) and 290-102 (women), as GW won all but four events across both days.

SATURDAY

WOMEN’S HIGHLIGHTS

Chloe Hernandez (51.43) and Marlee Rickert (51.90) lit up the pool by taking first and second in the 100-yard freestyle to open the meet in Baltimore.

The Revolutionaries finished first-third in the 200-yard fly, as Moriah Freitas nearly went under two minutes (2:00.50), and Molly Smyers (2:02.32) and Isabel Sayag (2:05.71) were close behind.

Natalie Sens won the 50-yard breaststroke sprint (29.49).

Rickert (26.14) and Ava Topolewski (27.33) finished in first and second place in the 50-yard backstroke, respectively.

Topolewski held on to first place in the 1000-yard free (10:30.49), beating teammate Taylor Bernosky in the long-distance event by under a second (10:31.38).

Sori Ebrahimi went quickest in the 200-yard breaststroke (2:21.73).

Colleen MacWilliams earned first place in the 200-yard backstroke (2:02.70), while Kaylin McCormick finished second (2:09.59).

In the 200-yard IM, Molly Smyers (2:03.48) and MacWilliams (2:04.13) earned first and second place.

Olivia Paquette (276.98) and Veronica Fyfe (244.43) came in first and second place on the 1m board.

MEN’S HIGHLIGHTS

MIXED HIGHLIGHTS

GW’s mixed 400-yard free ‘A’ relay, swam by Nagy, Thomas, Rickert and Hernandez, was over four seconds faster than the next team and took home the victory (3:13.51).

SUNDAY

WOMEN’S HIGHLIGHTS

The Revolutionaries picked up right where they left off with a win in the 200-yard medley relay to open the meet (1:41.74), swam by Marlee, Sens, Freitas and Hernandez.

MacWilliams (4:20.84) and Sayag (4:33.22) nabbed first and second place in the 400-yard IM.

The Buff & Blue claimed each of the top four scores in the 200-yard free, thanks to top finishes from Topolewski (1:50.94), Smyers (1:52.18), Bernosky (1:52.45) and Fifer (1:53.45).

Freitas claimed victory in the 100-yard fly (54.37).

Paquette (300.53) and Fyfe (254.18) claimed first and second on the 3-meter dive.

Hernandez (57.91) and Smyers (58.12) took first and second in the 100-yard IM.

Hernandez went back-to-back with her victory in the 50-yard free (23.65), followed closely behind by Rickert (23.70) and Katie Simpson (24.36).

Topolewski outlasted the field and won the 500-yard free (4:52.89), followed by Bernosky in second (5:04.89).

Sens (1:03.24), Ebrahimi (1:05.63) and Scully (1:06.89) swept the podium in the 100-yard breaststroke.

Rickert (55.33) and McCormick (1:00.01) took home first and second in the 100-yard backstroke, respectively.

The women’s 200-yard free relay, swam by Topolewski, MacWilliams, Simpson and Freitas, brought home first (1:33.33) to close out Senior Day.

MEN’S HIGHLIGHTS

The men’s side started well on Sunday with a win in the 200-yard medley relay (1:28.01), swam by Sivaramakrishnan, Lin, Nagy and Irwin.

Co. Rodgers (3:53.00), Boushee (3:58.66) and Sosnowski (4:00.85) finished in first, second and third place in the 400-yard IM, respectively.

Moldovanu (1:40.19) and Nagy (1:41.01) paced the 200-yard free and claimed the top two finishes.

Irwin was victorious in the 100-yard fly (47.40).

Co. Rodgers (50.02) and Stratton (52.19) took first and second in the 100-yard free.

Irwin secured a victory in the 50-yard free (20.24), followed by Sivaramakrishnan in second place (20.95).

Choi paced the 500-yard free (4:29.91), beating out teammate Moldovanu in second place (4:37.26).

Lin (56.24) and Clark (56.84) finished one-two in the 100-yard breast.

Sivaramakrishnan (47.96), Stratton (49.75), Thomas (49.75) and Mlynarczyk (49.81) earned the top four spots in 100-yard back.

To close out Senior Day, the men’s 200-yard medley relay grabbed a win (1:23.39), swam by Boushee, Nagy, Dostal and Hawkins.

Courtesy: UMBC Athletics

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Isaac Poole and Nicol Davanzo picked up victories, and Elze Bielskute set a new school record in the 100 IM (58.85) as the UMBC Swimming & Diving Team honored its senior class with a solid performance in a two-day meet against regional power George Washington.

“This was a great opportunity to show what we can do against another strong out of conference opponent,” said head coach Matt Donovan . “I appreciate how hard we fought all weekend long. Lots of season bests and even a few lifetime bests. Looking forward to our final opportunity next weekend at Towson then onto Championships.”

The meet opened up on Saturday in Baltimore with Senior Day. Davanzo then beat out a talented to field to win the 50 fly in 25.48.

The competition on Saturday also featured a few mixed relays, and the Dawgs took gold in the Mixed 200 free relay. Sean Neils , Oliver Gassmann , Makaela Hill and Ashley Gutshall edged out three GW teams in a time of 1:28.01 to take the top spot.

On the diving side, Poole swept the competition by winning the 3 meter by nearly 80 points (340.05) and the 1 meter by over 41 points (342.75). Kaleb Cave’s strong freshman campaign continued as he took third in both the 3 meter (259.58) and the 1 meter (268.65).

Alicia Buteau continued her strong recent form as she took second in the 3 meter with a score of 295.20. Ember Stennett took third in the 1 meter with a score of 231.15.

The Retrievers will have their final tune-up before America East Championships when they head to Towson for a two-day invite beginning on Friday night with the diving competition.