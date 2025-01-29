Matt King Clocks Season Best 42.04 100 Free in Indiana-Purdue Dual Meet

PURDUE vs INDIANA (COMBINED DUAL)

January 24-25, 2025

Morgan J Burke Aquatic Center, West Lafayette, IN

SCY (25 yards)

RESULTS

TEAM SCORES

WOMEN

Indiana – 189 Purdue – 111

MEN

Indiana – 236 Purdue – 64

Purdue hosted Indiana for a combined dual meet at the Morgan J. Burke Aquatic Center this past weekend, falling to the Hoosiers in both the men’s and women’s meets.

Indiana’s Matt King had one of the better swims on the day, popping a season best 42.04 to win the men’s 100 free. That was an encouraging swim for King, who holds a personal best of 41.34 in the event and appears to be starting to swim fast at the right time. Purdue’s Brady Samuels had a nice race there as well, taking 2nd in 42.53, which is just 0.26 off his season best. In more good news for the Hoosiers, Caspar Corbeau clocked a career best 43.01 for 3rd in the 100 free. After joining Indiana at mid-season, it would appear Corbeau maybe in play for the Hoosier 400 free relay.

King would go on to lead-off Indiana’s ‘A’ men’s 200 free relay in 19.32, another encouraging race for him. Indiana chose to make their men’s 200 free relays competitive with each other, and it worked. Corbeau (19.87), Rafael Miroslaw (19.09), Mikkel Lee (19.00), and Dylan Smiley (19.45) teamed up on the ‘C’ relay, which ended up winning in 1:17.41. On the ‘B’ team, Owen McDonald (19.67), Luke Barr (19.19), Vidar Carlbaum (19.55), and Tomer Frankel (19.43) combined for a 1:17.84. King (19.32), Finn Brooks (19.34), Max Lestina (19.69), and Gavin Wight (19.54) made up the ‘A’ relay, which finished 3rd in 1:17.89.

Like King, Rafael Miroslaw only raced in one individual event, but made the most of it, winning the men’s 500 free decisively in 4:18.94. Similarly, Corbeau won the men’s 100 breast convincingly with a 51.73.

On the women’s side, Indiana senior Anna Peplowski swam some different events than usual. She kicked things off by winning the women’s 1000 free in 9:41.79, establishing a new career best. That was only Peplowski’s 2nd time swimming the 1000 in her career. She then went on to win the women’s 100 fly in 53.97, setting another personal best. Peplowski had to pick up fly duty for IU’s 400 medley relay during last year’s championship season, splitting 52.46 on the relay at NCAAs.

IU’s Mya DeWitt had a nice meet as well, sweeping the women’s sprint free events. DeWitt clocked a 22.40 to win the women’s 50 free, marking a new career best. She then doubled down, winning the 100 free in 48.76, another career best. It wasn’t a personal best, but DeWitt was also excellent leading off the 200 medley relay, where she split a 24.31. Her career best stands at 24.00 from IU’s dual meet with Michigan earlier this month.

Tomer Frankel put up a win in the men’s 100 fly, clocking a 45.11. That’s a season best for Frankel, whose career best is 43.85, which he swam to finish 2nd in the event at NCAAs last season.

Purdue picked up a big win in the women’s 500 free, where Kate Mouser put up a 4:47.59. That was a great swim for Mouser, coming in just off her season best of 4:46.11, which is also her career best in the event.

It wouldn’t be an Indiana-Purdue meet if we didn’t talk about diving. As two of the top diving programs in the NCAA, it was, of course, very competitive, and they platform diving, which is very unusual for dual meets. IU’s Carson Tyler only competed in men’s 1-meter, but he ended up winning the event with a score of 411.45. Purdue’s Sophia McAfee picked up the win in women’s 1-meter, finishing with a score of 319.05. The Boilermakers swept platform, seeing Daryn Wright win the women’s event with a score of 374.18, while Ryan Rzepka won men’s with a score of 467.25.

OTHER EVENT WINNERS