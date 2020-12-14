Lindsay Flynn Goes 22-Low Four Times, Hits PR 22.03 at Winter Juniors NC Site

2020 WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS – MSA SITE

December 11-13, 2020

Charlotte, NC

Short course yards (SCY)

Results on Meet Mobile – ‘2020 18 & Under Winter Championships – MSA’

University of Michigan ’25 commit Lindsay Flynn of Mecklenburg Swim Association had a banner weekend at her club’s Winter Junior Championships site.

The meet held semifinals in addition to prelims/finals for the 50 free, and Flynn also swam a 50 free time trial, giving her four 50 free races over the weekend. Here’s how she fared in the four 50 frees:

50 free prelims – 22.22

50 free semifinals – 22.13

50 free finals – 22.14

50 free time trial – 22.03

The time trial produced Flynn’s best swim, a lifetime best 22.03 to take out her 22.10 previous best from a different Winter Juniors meet a week ago in Cary, N.C. That meet, which ran December 4-6, saw Flynn notch personal bests in the 100 free (48.15) and 100 fly (53.91), too.

Flynn was also 49.08 in the 100 free, 55.37 in the 100 fly and 1:05.38 in the 100 breast.

Life Time Swim Team – NC’s Kiley Wilhelm went a lifetime best in the 200 back, clocking a 1:56.47 to knock almost a second off of her old best. Wilhelm, who used to train with SwimMAC, also posted a 2:01.43 to win the 200 IM, though that wasn’t a best.

MSA’s Teresa Ivan, an Ohio State ’25 commit, snagged a lifetime best in her 100 back victory (54.64), breaking 55 for the first time. She also posted a 22.65 in the 50 free final, went 49.51 in the 100 free and 2:02.98 in the 200 back, just off bests in all three.

On the men’s side, Garrett Boone, an NC State ’25 commit swimming unattached, picked up wins in the 50 free (20.39), 200 free (1:37.53) and 200 fly (1:51.38). Another NC State’ 25 commit, MSA’s Kaylee Hamblin, won the women’s 100 breast in 1:01.69, off of her 1:00.79 lifetime best from the Cary Winter Juniors meet a week ago.