Lilly King Becomes First American With World Titles In 50, 100 & 200m Distances

Lilly King added a unique piece of history to her resume on Thursday night at the 2022 World Championships in Budapest, as she claimed gold in the women’s 200 breaststroke in a time of 2:22.41.
King’s victory was her first in the event, and gives her the career set, having won titles across the 50, 100 and 200-meter distances at the World Championships.
King won the women’s 50 and 100 breast at both the 2017 and 2019 World Championships, and will have the opportunity to three-peat in the 50 on the final night of competition in Budapest on Saturday.
The 50/100/200 accomplishment makes King the first American swimmer to do so in history, and just the second of all-time (only factoring in 50, 100 and 200 of the same stroke for each swimmer).
The only other to win all three distances is her Russian rival Yuliya Efimova, who had a memorable showdown with King at the 2016 Olympics in Rio.
Efimova won the women’s 50 breast in 2009 and 2013, the 100 breast in 2015, and the 200 breast in 2013, 2017 and 2019.
King has been knocking on the door in the 200 breast for years, and finally gets over the hump with the victory here after setting a lifetime best in last year’s Olympic final, winning silver behind South African Tatjana Schoenmaker.
King was 12th in the women’s 200 breast at the 2016 Games, fourth at the 2017 World Championships, and then was disqualified for a non-simultaneous touch in the prelims at the 2019 Worlds.
Then came the Tokyo Olympics, where King had a phenomenal swim in the final, breaking the 2:20-barrier for the first time (2:19.92), but fell to Schoenmaker, who broke the world record in 2:18.95.
Things didn’t go well early on during these 2022 championships for King, as she missed the podium in the 100 breast as the defending two-time champion.
After the race, her head coach at Indiana University, Ray Looze, said she was competing in Budapest “at 80% of her capability,” with sources later confirming she was dealing with COVID-19 prior to the meet.
Despite that, King managed to secure the victory on Thursday in the 200 breast final, moving up from fifth at the final turn to win in a time of 2:22.41. While it was well off her best time, and the event’s slowest winning time since 2003, it gives her a unique piece of history.
The two men who have come closest to achieving this feat are fellow breaststrokers Brendan Hansen and Kosuke Kitajima, who both won titles in the 100 and 200 breast but had their best finish come in second (Hansen, 2007) and bronze (Kitajima, 2005) in the 50 breast.
Russia’s Evgeny Rylov owns two gold medals in the men’s 200 back, and also won silver in both the 50 and 100 back in 2019, while Australian Michael Klim won the men’s 200 free in 1998 while taking second in the 100 free and third in the 50 free.
At the Olympics, Pieter van den Hoogenband owns golds in the men’s 100 and 200 free and a bronze in the 50 free. Emma McKeon and Sarah Sjostrom are two recent female swimmers who have won a medal at the Olympics in the 50, 100 and 200-meter freestyle distances.
Didn’t Rebecca Soni sweep all three once? Or was that short course?
Congratulations to Lilly but I thought Douglass’ swim was one of the disappointments of the meet, two seconds slower than trials. She looked atypically nervous and unsure before the race, totally different than the Virginia swagger.
These college girls keep abusing the word slay on social media as if it’s the secret to life. Douglass really needs to up the urgency and figure out how to vary her stroke if she’s ever going to slay anybody at 200 breaststroke. The tranquil glide looks great in prelims but ridiculous in a championship final. Lilly had 5x the energy over that pivotal final 50.
Douglass threw away buckets of time by long gliding into walls two and three. You can’t afford… Read more »
In her defense the college season takes a lot out of these swimmers. Most can’t immediately give a 100% in LC and this year they had to immediately transition without a break. Walsh did it well Douglass I think it was mostly big stage jitters. Hopefully she gets some time off now to reenergize.
Who would have imagined a few years ago that Lilly King would be the first to do this over folks like Ryan Murphy?
Today I will bow down and homage to my GREAT King…. LILLY KING!
THERE you are!
Lot of people writing Lilly off a few days ago. Whatcha thinkin’ now?
My first thought was that was a god awful slow championship heat. After that I think Lilly deserves a lot of credit for sticking it out at this meet when she was not at her best.
Staying with Australia – Libby Lenton also came very close. She won gold in the 50m & 100m in 2007, and in 2005 she led of the 4×200 in a time significantly faster than what it took to win the individual 200m the day before.
Leisel Jones was Gold in 100m & 200m and Silver in 50m at 2007 World Champs – interesting that breastroke is so clearly the most conducive stroke to this treble.
Good for her!
Lilly King is one tough cookie!!!