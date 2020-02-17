Lillie Nordmann Breaks Texas 6A Record with 1:43.7 200 Free; Watch Race Videos

TEXAS 6A STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

February 14-15, 2020

Hosted by University of Texas

Meet Info

2019 Recap

Results

FINAL TOP 5 TEAMS – GIRLS

Southlake Carroll- 284 Humble Kingwood- 235 Lewisville Flower Mound- 164 Katy Taylor- 141 Conroe The Woodlands- 138

After winning their first title since 2013 at last year’s meet, the Southlake Carroll girls repeated as champions at the 2020 Texas 6A State Championships. Southlake’s Kit Kat Zenick contributed to the team win with a sprint sweep as she set a 6A Record in prelims of the 50 free with a lifetime best 22.30. Zenick, an Ohio State commit, narrowly missed that record as she won finals in 22.38. She also swam a personal best 49.05 to win the 100 free. Teammate Corbyn Cormack also turned in a win for Southlake, dropping over a second to win the 200 IM in 2:00.39.

Girls’ 50 Free:

Girls’ 100 Free:

Girls’ 200 IM:

The Woodlands’ Lillie Nordmann took down and 11-year-old 6A Record in the 200 free to defend her title. She dropped nearly 2 seconds from her best as she won the race in 1:43.62. That blew away the former 11-year-old record by a second. Nordmann was also just a tenth shy of the 6A Record in the 100 fly, clipping her best in 52.00. Additionally, Nordmann anchored the 400 free relay in 48.39. She’ll join her older sister, Lucie, at Stanford next year.

Girls’ 200 Free:

Girls’ 100 Fly:

Southlake (1:42.55) took the 200 medley relay, highlighted by a 22.82 fly spit from Zenick. Cormack took on the breast leg there in 28.83. The team also took the 400 free relay in 3:23.42, with Zenick leading off in 49.31. The 200 free relay, however, went to Round Rock Westwood (1:34.35), with KyAnh Truong anchoring in 22.49.

Girls’ 200 Medley Relay:

Girls’ 400 Free Relay:

Girls’ 200 Free Relay:

Additional event winners included Austin Lake Travis’ Malia Rausch in the 500 free (4:48.06), Rockwall Health’s Alaya Smith in the 100 breast (1:01.48), and Katy Taylor’s Emma Sticklen in the 100 back (53.37). (Note: video for the 100 back, in which Sticklen repeated as champion, is not yet available).

Girls’ 500 Free:

Girls’ 100 Breast: