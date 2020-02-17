Tannenberger Clocks 1:37.1/4:21.6 at Texas 6A States; Watch 6A Race Videos

2020 TEXAS 6A BOYS STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

February 14-15, 2020

Hosted by University of Texas

Meet Info

Results

FINAL TOP 5 TEAMS

Humble Kingwood- 189.5 Conroe The Woodlands- 186 Klein Oak- 152 Southlake Carroll- 140 Austin Westlake- 123.5

The Texas Boys’ 6A State Championships came down to the wire, as Humble Kingwood took the title by just 3.5 points over Conroe The Woodlands. Klein Oak was just 12 points ahead of 2019 champion Southlake Carroll in the battle for 3rd, as their 9-year win streak was snapped. Read on for some highlights from the meet, accompanied by some race videos. Notably, the Humble Kingwood boys didn’t win any events, but had the depth to beat The Woodlands, who won 4 events.

Boys’ 200 Medley Relay:

The Woodlands’ Matthew Tannenberger set a lifetime best 1:37.14 to win the 200 free. He also made a big drop to win the 500 free, knocking nearly 3 seconds from his best in 4:21.64. Tannenberger has committed to join the Texas Longhorns next season. Teammate Tyler Hulet won the 100 back in 48.47. They were both members of the champion 200 medley relay (1:31.00), as Hulet put up a 22.65 back split and Tannenberger anchored in 20.32.

Boys’ 200 Free:

Boys’ 100 Back:

Klein Oak’s David Oderinde, a Texas A&M commit, was just hundredths shy of his best from Winter Juniors as he won the 50 free in 20.18. Oderinde was also the runner-up in the 100 free, coming within a tenth of his best at 44.43. Winning that race was Air Force commit Jacob Bulseco of LC Clear Creek, who dropped almost a second in 44.14. Oderinde went on to set a lifetime best with his 44.25 leadoff on Klein Oak’s winning 400 free relay (3:02.50). The team also picked up the 200 free relay title in 1:23.36. Oderinde led off in 20.48.

Boys’ 50 Free:

Boys’ 100 Free:

Boys’ 200 Free Relay:

Boys’ 400 Free Relay:

Fellow A&M commit Vincent Ribeiro of Round Rock broke 1:47 for the first time in the 200 IM, winning in 1:46.86. Ribeiro also placed 2nd in the 100 breast with a 54.67, his lifetime best by a second. Houston Clearlake’s Mason Mitchell, an LSU commit, was within a half second of the State Record in that race as he came from behind to win that race in 54.59.

Boys’ 200 IM:

Boys’ 100 Breast:

Spring’s Dalton Lowe, who has committed to Louisville, was also an individual winner. Lowe was tenths away from a lifetime best as he won the race in 47.86.

Boys’ 100 Fly: