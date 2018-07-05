Lewis Clareburt Gets 3rd Win, 2nd Record at NZ Open

2018 NEW ZEALAND OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

18-year old Lewis Clareburt continued to put his stamp on New Zealand swimming, winning his 3rd event and setting his 2nd National Age Group Record on Day 3 of the 2018 New Zealand Open Swimming Championships.

Clareburt’s latest strike came in the men’s 200 fly, where he swam a new personal best of 1:57.57. New Zealand technically didn’t recognize a national age record in the event previously, waiting for someone to go under 1:57.75 to award the first honor.

Finishing 2nd behind Clareburt were North Shore teammates Wilrich Coetzee (1:59.04) and Shaun Burnett (1:59.68), with a roar from the team as Coetzee swam a best time and dipped under 2 minutes for the first time.

There still haven’t been any senior Pan Pac qualifying times since Emma Robison hit the standard in the 800 free on day 1 of the meet, but several more youth swimmers hit Jr. Pan Pacs and Youth Olympic Games marks on Thursday:

New JPP + YOGs Qualifying Times

G. 100 breast – Ciara Smith, Northwave, 1:10.86 (JPP & YOG)

G. 100 breast – Kaylee Jackson, QEII, 1:11.78 (YOG)

B. 100 breast – Matthew Holder, United,1:03.62 (JPP & YOG)

G. 400 IM – Gina McCarthy, Hilcrest, 4:53.23 (JPP)

B. 200 Fly – Lochlainn O’Connor, Greenton, 2:05.78 (JPP & YOG)

Other Event Winners

17-year old Northwave Swim Club'er Ciara Smith won the women's 100 breaststroke in 1:10.86 to qualify for the Junior Pan Pac Championships. She beat out Commonwealth Games team member Bronagh Ryan by a sliver, with Ryan taking 2nd in 1:10.92. Ryan was a 1:10..75 at the Commonwealth Games.

Julian Layton of the Heretaunga Sundevils won the men's 100 breaststroke in 1:02.94.

Cassie Wright from the QEII Swim Club fended off Slovakian Karolina Hajkova in the women's 50 backstroke, winning 28.41-28.72. Hajkova won the two longer backstroker aces earlier in the meet.

It was a battle of brothers in the men's 50 backstroke final, with Bayley Main just holding off older brother Corey Main by .01 seconds. The times were 25.92 and 25.93, respectively. Neither swimmer has yet qualified for Pan Pacs, with the 100 backstroke being the last, best chance for Corey, who was on the Commonwealth Games team.

In a very young final, with the top 7 finishers all teenagers, 16-year old Gina McCarthy won the women's 400 IM in 4:53.23. Erika Fairweather, who has already broken multiple National Age Records at this meet, didn't get one here, but took 2nd (at 14-years old) in 4:56.02.

Kiana Swain won the women's 200 fly final in 2:16.41.

Team Scores

