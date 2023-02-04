Leon Marchand Shows Off Versatility With 44.77 100 Back, #1 Time In The Country

Arizona State vs. Arizona
- Saturday, February 4, 2023
- SCY (25 yards)
- Mona Plummer Aquatic Center, Tempe, Arizona
- Live Results Under “Arizona State vs. Arizona” on MeetMobile
Remember the days when Leon Marchand‘s backstroke times were a step behind his times in other strokes? Well, those days are over, because the Arizona State sophomore just swam a 44.77 in the 100 back at the ASU vs. Arizona dual meet, beating out Kacper Stokowski‘s 44.79 by 0.02 seconds to set the top time in the country for the 2022-23 NCAA season. This swim was a big drop for Marchand, whose personal best coming into Saturday was a 46.14 from November 2021.
Marchand now leads the country in seven different events this NCAA season.
Leon Marchand, Nation-Leading Times, 2022-23 NCAA season:
- 100 back: 44.77
- 100 breast: 51.01
- 200 breast: 1:48.82
- 200 fly: 1:39.57
- 200 IM: 1:38.89
- 400 IM: 3:31.84 (NCAA record)
- 500 free: 4:07.81
Top Times, Men’s 100-Yard Back, 2022-23 NCAA season:
- Leon Marchand, ASU — 44.77
- Kacper Stokowski, NC State — 44.79
- Destin Lasco, Cal — 44.88
- Bjorn Seeliger, Cal — 45.23
- Nate Stoffle, Auburn — 45.26
Since 2021, Marchand has improved substantially on both ends of his race. His first 50 got 0.61 seconds faster, while his last 50 got 0.77 seconds faster.
Comparative Splits:
|Leon Marchand, 2021
|Leon Marchand, 2023
|50y
|22.32
|21.72
|100y
|23.82
|23.05
|Total
|46.14
|44.77
In Marchand’s race, his teammates Owen McDonald (46.05) and Hubert Kos (47.15) finished over a second behind him. McDonald set a personal best, dropping from his 46.20 swam at midseasons, while Kos (who was swimming just his second-ever 100 back race) was just 0.08 seconds off his own.
Later on in the meet, Marchand swam a 4:07.81 in the 500 free, which makes him the fifth-fastest performer of all time. He also split 23.20 on breaststroke in ASU’s 200 medley relay.
Backstroke was supposed to be his weak stroke. He is going to be insane at NCAAs and he is going for both LC WRs
Wow. Wow! WOW! Gotta love this sport
I’m starting to think he gets both records this summer
That clock tends to move very quickly at the end of the 200 medley. The 400 offers more room to dip well inside and hang on.
Michael Andrew would like to have a word with you
Eek!!!!! Like Coach Bowman said “Phelps 2003”. My introduction to Phelps at the World Championships in Barcelona 2003. Do I dare say better at least in scy.
Michael was so far ahead in the IMs
back then it took awhile for others(Lochte,Cseh) to catch up.
We’re witnessing greatness unparalleled in Marchand in all strokes and most distances. Very exciting.
Um, yeah…. phelps was breaking world records in season leading up to Barcelona, and that’s exactly what Marchand is doing in the NCAA. Marchand is the French Freak
Honestly not surprised at this or the 500, considering his IM times. It’s just really nice to see an IMer swim other individual events.
He still has the 400 free relay at the end. I don’t even wanna predict what he goes because he might just throw down a stupid time. The most versatile 100s of any stroke swimmer in yards history.
If only Dressel did a 100 back.
Bro is on creative mode
When a 4:07 500 gets half a sentence…
I’m writing a separate article now!!!
I currently feel like im speedrunning SwimSwam