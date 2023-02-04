Leon Marchand Shows Off Versatility With 44.77 100 Back, #1 Time In The Country

Arizona State vs. Arizona

Saturday, February 4, 2023

SCY (25 yards)

Mona Plummer Aquatic Center, Tempe, Arizona

Live Results Under “Arizona State vs. Arizona” on MeetMobile

Remember the days when Leon Marchand‘s backstroke times were a step behind his times in other strokes? Well, those days are over, because the Arizona State sophomore just swam a 44.77 in the 100 back at the ASU vs. Arizona dual meet, beating out Kacper Stokowski‘s 44.79 by 0.02 seconds to set the top time in the country for the 2022-23 NCAA season. This swim was a big drop for Marchand, whose personal best coming into Saturday was a 46.14 from November 2021.

Marchand now leads the country in seven different events this NCAA season.

Leon Marchand, Nation-Leading Times, 2022-23 NCAA season:

100 back: 44.77

100 breast: 51.01

200 breast: 1:48.82

200 fly: 1:39.57

200 IM: 1:38.89

400 IM: 3:31.84 (NCAA record)

500 free: 4:07.81

Top Times, Men’s 100-Yard Back, 2022-23 NCAA season:

Leon Marchand, ASU — 44.77 Kacper Stokowski, NC State — 44.79 Destin Lasco, Cal — 44.88 Bjorn Seeliger, Cal — 45.23 Nate Stoffle, Auburn — 45.26

Since 2021, Marchand has improved substantially on both ends of his race. His first 50 got 0.61 seconds faster, while his last 50 got 0.77 seconds faster.

Comparative Splits:

Leon Marchand, 2021 Leon Marchand, 2023 50y 22.32 21.72 100y 23.82 23.05 Total 46.14 44.77

In Marchand’s race, his teammates Owen McDonald (46.05) and Hubert Kos (47.15) finished over a second behind him. McDonald set a personal best, dropping from his 46.20 swam at midseasons, while Kos (who was swimming just his second-ever 100 back race) was just 0.08 seconds off his own.

Later on in the meet, Marchand swam a 4:07.81 in the 500 free, which makes him the fifth-fastest performer of all time. He also split 23.20 on breaststroke in ASU’s 200 medley relay.