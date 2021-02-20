Lauren Poole Launches from 24th to SEC Gold in 400 IM, UGA Claims 400 Medley

SEC – WOMEN SWIMMING & DIVING + MEN’S DIVING
- Wednesday, February 17 – Saturday, February 20, 2021
- W Swimming: Gabrielsen Natatorium – Athens, GA (Eastern Time Zone)
- W&M Diving: Mizzou Aquatics Center – Columbia, MO (Central Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Tennessee (1x) (2020 results)
- Live results
- Live Video – SEC Network
- Championship Central
- Psych Sheets
As Kentucky surged on night three of this meet, sophomore Lauren Poole was a standout performer.
Lighting up the pool in the first event of the evening, Poole took the 400 IM SEC crown in a 1-2 finish with sophomore teammate Gillian Davey, as both hit lifetime bests.
Notably, Poole has made a dramatic shift from last year to this year. At the 2020 SEC Championships, Poole swam in the C-final, where she was 4:14.21 in prelims to take 17th. In the final, though, she was well off her morning swim, falling to 24th to earn one point with a time of 4:16.83.
She dropped her first sub-4:10 swim, ever, this morning, going 4:06.84. Tonight, she destroyed that time, blasting a 4:03.90 for the SEC title, effectively more than 10 seconds better than she was at this meet in 2020.
Below, you can see how her middle 100 has improved by a landslide, including being six seconds better in the breast.
Lauren Poole 2020 SEC finals v. 2021 SEC finals
|2020 SEC C-final
|
2021 SEC A-final
|Fly
|26.44
|26.11
|30.98
|30.60
|57.42
|56.71
|Back
|32.37
|30.79
|31.88
|30.00
|1:04.25
|1:00.79
|Breast
|37.07
|34.41
|37.63
|34.23
|1:14.70
|1:08.64
|Free
|30.83
|29.4
|29.63
|28.36
|1:00.46
|57.76
|4:16.83
|4:03.90
In the 400 medley relay, the Georgia Bulldogs cracked the 3:30 barrier with the fastest middle 100 of the field
400 MEDLEY SPLITS
BACK
|Alabama
|Rhyan White
|50.33
|Kentucky
|Caitlin Brooks
|51.51
|Missouri
|Meredith Rees
|52.82
|Georgia
|Gabi Fa’Amausili
|52.89
|Auburn
|Kensley Merritt
|53.24
|Florida
|Katherine Minnich
|53.26
|Tennessee
|Kaitlin Harty
|53.28
|Arkansas
|Andrea Sansores
|53.30
|Texas A&M
|Kara Eisenmann
|53.75
|LSU
|Alyssa Helak
|54.42
|South Carolina
|Riley Parker
|54.56
|Vanderbilt
|Gabriela Pierobon Mays
|54.95
BREAST
|Tennessee
|Mona McSharry
|57.60
|Georgia
|Zoie Hartman
|57.74
|Florida
|Cecilia Porter
|59.45
|South Carolina
|Taylor Steele
|59.93
|Kentucky
|Bailey Bonnett
|59.93
|Texas A&M
|Alaya Smith
|59.93
|Alabama
|Diana Petkova
|1:00.05
|LSU
|Emilie Boll
|1:00.14
|Arkansas
|Vanessa Herrmann
|1:00.25
|Auburn
|Carly Cummings
|1:00.59
|Missouri
|Molly Winer
|1:01.22
|Vanderbilt
|Lizzy Colwell
|1:01.80
FLY
|Georgia
|Courtney Harnish
|51.23
|Missouri
|Sarah Thompson
|51.70
|Kentucky
|Izzy Gati
|51.70
|Tennessee
|Trude Rothrock
|51.70
|Auburn
|Jewels Harris
|52.38
|Alabama
|Gracie Felner
|52.55
|Texas A&M
|Taylor Pike
|52.67
|Florida
|Talia Bates
|52.72
|Arkansas
|Adela Vavrinova
|53.79
|South Carolina
|Janie Smith
|54.03
|LSU
|Hannah Bellina
|54.09
|Vanderbilt
|Tonner Debeer
|54.34
FREE
|Kentucky
|Riley Gaines
|47.30
|Georgia
|Maxine Parker
|47.55
|Tennessee
|Tjasa Pintar
|47.60
|Texas A&M
|Chloe Stepanek
|47.73
|Arkansas
|Kobie Melton
|47.87
|Alabama
|Cora Dupre
|47.88
|Missouri
|Megan Keil
|48.25
|Florida
|Gabrielle Hillis
|48.35
|Auburn
|Emma Steckiel
|49.49
|South Carolina
|Mari Kraus
|49.56
|LSU
|Olivia Taylor
|49.76
|Vanderbilt
|Eleanor Beers
|50.87
Quarantine worked wonders for some!!