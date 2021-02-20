Lauren Poole Launches from 24th to SEC Gold in 400 IM, UGA Claims 400 Medley

SEC – WOMEN SWIMMING & DIVING + MEN’S DIVING

Wednesday, February 17 – Saturday, February 20, 2021

W Swimming: Gabrielsen Natatorium – Athens, GA (Eastern Time Zone)

W&M Diving: Mizzou Aquatics Center – Columbia, MO (Central Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Tennessee (1x) (2020 results)

Live results

Live Video – SEC Network

Championship Central

Psych Sheets

As Kentucky surged on night three of this meet, sophomore Lauren Poole was a standout performer.

Lighting up the pool in the first event of the evening, Poole took the 400 IM SEC crown in a 1-2 finish with sophomore teammate Gillian Davey, as both hit lifetime bests.

Notably, Poole has made a dramatic shift from last year to this year. At the 2020 SEC Championships, Poole swam in the C-final, where she was 4:14.21 in prelims to take 17th. In the final, though, she was well off her morning swim, falling to 24th to earn one point with a time of 4:16.83.

She dropped her first sub-4:10 swim, ever, this morning, going 4:06.84. Tonight, she destroyed that time, blasting a 4:03.90 for the SEC title, effectively more than 10 seconds better than she was at this meet in 2020.

Below, you can see how her middle 100 has improved by a landslide, including being six seconds better in the breast.

Lauren Poole 2020 SEC finals v. 2021 SEC finals

2020 SEC C-final 2021 SEC A-final Fly 26.44 26.11 30.98 30.60 57.42 56.71 Back 32.37 30.79 31.88 30.00 1:04.25 1:00.79 Breast 37.07 34.41 37.63 34.23 1:14.70 1:08.64 Free 30.83 29.4 29.63 28.36 1:00.46 57.76 4:16.83 4:03.90

In the 400 medley relay, the Georgia Bulldogs cracked the 3:30 barrier with the fastest middle 100 of the field

400 MEDLEY SPLITS

BACK

Alabama Rhyan White 50.33 Kentucky Caitlin Brooks 51.51 Missouri Meredith Rees 52.82 Georgia Gabi Fa’Amausili 52.89 Auburn Kensley Merritt 53.24 Florida Katherine Minnich 53.26 Tennessee Kaitlin Harty 53.28 Arkansas Andrea Sansores 53.30 Texas A&M Kara Eisenmann 53.75 LSU Alyssa Helak 54.42 South Carolina Riley Parker 54.56 Vanderbilt Gabriela Pierobon Mays 54.95

BREAST

Tennessee Mona McSharry 57.60 Georgia Zoie Hartman 57.74 Florida Cecilia Porter 59.45 South Carolina Taylor Steele 59.93 Kentucky Bailey Bonnett 59.93 Texas A&M Alaya Smith 59.93 Alabama Diana Petkova 1:00.05 LSU Emilie Boll 1:00.14 Arkansas Vanessa Herrmann 1:00.25 Auburn Carly Cummings 1:00.59 Missouri Molly Winer 1:01.22 Vanderbilt Lizzy Colwell 1:01.80

FLY

Georgia Courtney Harnish 51.23 Missouri Sarah Thompson 51.70 Kentucky Izzy Gati 51.70 Tennessee Trude Rothrock 51.70 Auburn Jewels Harris 52.38 Alabama Gracie Felner 52.55 Texas A&M Taylor Pike 52.67 Florida Talia Bates 52.72 Arkansas Adela Vavrinova 53.79 South Carolina Janie Smith 54.03 LSU Hannah Bellina 54.09 Vanderbilt Tonner Debeer 54.34

FREE