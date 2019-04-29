King, Comerford, Weitzeil & Nelson Nominated For Honda Sport Award

The 2019 Honda Sport Award for Swimming & Diving nominees have been announced: Lilly King of Indiana, Mallory Comerford of Louisville, Abbey Weitzeil of Cal, and Beata Nelson of Wisconsin.

The award honors the best female swimmer or diver of the preceding NCAA season, and the nominees are chosen by a panel of coaches from the CSCAA.

The winner will move on to contend with the winners of the 11 other sports for Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year and the Honda Cup, which has been won by a swimmer in three of the last four years.

Missy Franklin won in 2015, and then former Stanford teammates Katie Ledecky and Simone Manuel went back-to-back in 2017 and 2018.

This will be King’s fourth consecutive nomination for the swimming-specific award, though she’s still looking for her first win. For the other three, this is their first time being nominated.

Accomplishments of this year’s nominees: