Emory’s Fiona Muir Named DIII Swimming & Diving Honda Award Finalist

Emory sprint stand-out Fiona Muir has been named DIII Honda Award Finalist for swimming & diving, announced by Executive Director Chris Voelz of THE Collegiate Women Sports Awards (CWSA) presented by Honda.

“Fiona represents the very best of Emory Swimming and Diving, and the NCAA student-athlete,” stated head coach Jon Howell. “She is a tremendous competitor, a committed scholar, and one the kindest people I have ever coached. She is the complete package, and well deserving of this honor.”

Muir closed her Emory career with 17 national titles and 25 All-American performances, which are the first and second best totals in program history. At the 2019 NCAA DIII Championships, Muir took home titles in the 50 free, 100 free, 200 free, and the 200 free relay and 400 medley relay. Her wins aided the Emory Eagles to their 10th-consecutive women’s title. Muir still stands as the DIII record-holder in the 50 free (22.48), along with all four relays.

“Being selected as a finalist for the Honda Division III Athlete of the Year, representing swimming is an honor,” said Muir. “I am humbled by this nomination. From my recruit trip to my last race this year, I have loved every second of being an Emory Eagle. I am so grateful for this program with amazing coaches and teammates who have made my experience more than I could have ever imagined.”

As stated in the Honda press release, all sports nominees from divisions II and III become finalists for the 2019 Honda Athlete of the Year. The nominees are recognized in 11 NCAA-sanctioned sports, which include cross country, basketball, field hockey, golf, lacrosse, soccer, softball, swimming and diving, tennis, volleyball, and track and field.

In the award’s history, 5 swimmers have won this award. The most recent winner was Amherst’s Kendra Stern in 2011. Last year’s winner was tennis player Eudice Chong from Wesleyan (CT).

The winner will be voted by 1,000 NCAA member schools as part of THE CWSA program at the end of the academic year. The winner will be presented in a live telecast on CBS Sports on June 24, 2019, in downtown Los Angeles.