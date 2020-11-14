Kevin Houseman Hits PR 1:55.9 200 Breast, Splits 23.0 BR at NU Intrasquad

NORTHWESTERN INTRASQUAD

November 14, 2020

Evanston, IL

Short course yards (SCY)

Results on Meet Mobile: ‘Purple vs White Meet’

The Northwestern Wildcats came together for an intrasquad meet in Evanston, with several lifetime bests highlighting the day.

Sophomore Kevin Houseman was fantastic today, starting off the session with a 23.09 breaststroke split on Purple’s 200 medley relay. That’s over an entire second quicker than he was on NU’s 200 medley relay on the first night of the 2020 Big Ten Championships; had he split 23.09 at that meet, they would’ve finished fifth instead of ninth in the field.

Houseman went on to smash his lifetime best in the 200 breast, clocking a 1:55.97 to erase his old best of 1:57.11 from high school. In the 100 breast, he won by over four seconds, going 52.22 to come within three-tenths of his lifetime best of 52.00.

Manu Bacarizo, a junior, was a strong presence for White. He was first 21.97 leading off their medley relay, posting a lifetime best in the 50 back. He then claimed victories in the 100 back (47.46) and 200 back (1:43.69), finishing just four-tenths off of his lifetime best in the 100 back.

UConn transfer Emils Jurcik was a standout performer, too, going 1:47.83 to win the 200 IM for White. The junior was also tenths off of his 200 free best with a 1:37.64, touching behind sophomore Ben Forbes on Purple (1:37.42). Jurcik (44.06), Bacarizo (44.73) and freshman Collin Schuster (44.71) all split 44’s on White’s 400 free relay, while Purple was DQ’d.

On the women’s side, freshmen Lola Mull and Annika Wagner combined for four freestyle wins. Mull, on White, was 9:49.20 to take the 1000 free over another freshman, Purple’s Erika Chen (10:08.17). Mull followed that up with a win in the 500 free (4:50.12); the 1000 was a lifetime best by over a second. White’s Wagner won the 200 free at 1:47.27, then added another win in the 100 free (50.36), coming just off of bests in both. She also raced the 200 IM, going 2:00.51 to touch just behind junior Tara Vovk (2:00.22).

Hannah Brunzell and Sophie Angus were strong in the breast events. Brunzell, a sophomore, was 2:11.50 to win the 200 for White over Angus (2:12.09), while the senior Angus took the 100 for Purple in 1:00.20 to Brunzell’s 1:00.76. Angus was also 27.09 on the medley relay breast leg, while Brunzell was 27.46 on hers.

Junior Miriam Guevara and sophomore Emma Lepisova added two wins, too. Guevara swept the fly, going 53.54 in the 100 and 1:58.32 in the 200, while Lepisova took the backstrokes (54.57/1:58.03). Senior Maddie Smith (49.38 lead-off) and sophomore Ally Larson (49.63) had strong splits on the 400 free relay for Purple.

A handful of NU’s top swimmers were missing today, though they’re all on the 2020-21 roster: senior Calypso Sheridan, senior Ilektra Lebl, junior Ryan Gridley, sophomore Federico Burdisso and freshman Selen Ozbilen.