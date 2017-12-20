Katinka Hosszu Announced to Participate in January’s Euro Meet

2018 Euro Meet

January 26th-28th, 2018

d’Coque, Luxembourg-Kirchberg

LCM (50m)

Meet Central

The entry list for the 2018 Euro Meet continues to grow, as today they announced that Hungarian Katinka Hosszu has pledged her participation in the event for the 4th time in the last 5 years.

2018 will be the 20th edition of the meet that offers €20,000 ($23,750) prizes in the open category, plus bonus money for Meet, European, and World Record swims.

Last year, Hosszu took on a ballistic schedule, winning 6 gold, 3 silver, and 1 bronze medal. In 2016, she won 5 medals (2 gold and 3 silver). She didn’t swim at this meet in 2015, but in 2014, she won 8 gold and 3 silver medals, and in 2013, her first appearance in Luxembourg, when her chaotic racing schedules were still novel, she won 11 gold and 2 silver medals. She swam 13 of 16 races in that meet.

Hosszu’s best times in both the 800 free (8:29.42 – 2014) and 50 fly (26.62 – 2016) came at editions of the Euro Meet.

The triple Olympic champion is coming off a European Short Course Championship meet where she won 6 individual gold medals in 6 races entered, including a best time and Hungarian Record in the 50 backstroke. She will be part of a larger Hungarian contingent that will also include Peter Bernek, the 400 IM champion and 400 free silver medalist; 200 IM silver medalist Evelyn Verraszto; and 100 free 6th-place finisher Dominik Kozma.

Other international names committed to the meet: