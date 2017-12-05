Germany’s Marco Koch to attend Euro Meet 2018 in Luxembourg

2018 EURO MEET

January 26th-28th, 2018

D’Coque Aquatic Center in Luxembourg

Meet Site

The organizers of the 2018 Euro Meet announced today in a press release that Germany’s breaststroke specialist Marco Koch will attend the Euro Meet again. Marco started at the top event in Luxembourg yearly since 2013 and won the 200m breaststroke five years in a row.

The 200 m breaststroke are his signature race, he won the gold medal at the 2015 World Championships (LC) in Kazan and also stepped up on the top of the podium at the SC World Championships in Windsor in 2016, he also is the short course (25 m) world record holder (2:00,44).

Marco Koch is set to compete at the SC European Championships, which will start next week in Copenhagen (Dennmark). Koch tried new training methods before the 2017 World Championships in Budapest and wasn’t able to defend the title in the 200 m breaststroke he won two years ago in Kazan. The Euro Meet in Luxembourg was Marco Koch’s first international swim meet in 2007.

The Euro Meet takes place in the beautiful aquatic centre “d’Coque” at Luxembourg-Kirchberg. The facility has a 50 m, 10-lane competition pool and also a 50 m training pool as well as a 25 m warm-up pool. Luxembourg is a small country in western Europe, it is bordered by Belgium, Germany and France and it is one of the smallest sovereign states in Europe. Nonetheless the city of Luxembourg, which is the country’s capital, is the seat of several institutions and agencies of the European Nation and Luxembourg is the largest private banking centre in the eurozone.