Para Worlds Day 3: Gilli Bests Meyers’ S13 100 Fly World Record

2017 PARA SWIMMING WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Saturday, December 2nd to Wednesday, December 7th

Francisco Marquez Olympic Swimming Pool, Mexico City

LCM

Meet info

Results

Day three of the 2017 Para Swimming World Championships did not disappoint: through over thirty races, twelve records of various types were broken.

For the first meet record of the day, China’s Liu Benying went 57.68 in the men’s S2 50 back, breaking the previous record by over a second and a half. However, in the heat directly following Benying’s, teammate Zou Liankang went 52.32 to re-break the record. Later, in finals. Liankang dropped even more time, taking gold in 48.62 to lower the meet record. He was still over a second off of his own World Record (47.17). In the same final, Chile’s Alberto Abarza came in third, setting a news Americas record in 56.31. The United States’ Curtis Lovejoy was disqualified.

In the women’s S5 50 back heats, Kazakhstan’s Natalya Zvyagintseva put up a new Asian record, going 44.88. In finals, she went 44.68 to lower the record even more.

Italy’s Monica Boggioni went 1:26.23 to take home the gold and a new meet record in the women’s S4 100 free. She was just off her own World Record of 1:25.42, set last summer.

Lorenzo Escalona, of Cuba, topped the men’s S6 100 free, also breaking the meet record. His time of 1:05.17 broke the previous record by almost a second, but was still about half a second of his own World Record.

The only World Record of the day came in the women’s S12-S13 100 fly. Italy’s Carlotta Gilli went 1:02.64 (29.12/33.52), breaking Becca Meyers‘ previous record of 1:03.25. Meyers came in second in the race with a 1:06.42.4.

In the women’s S3 100 free, China’s Peng Quipang broke the previous meet record by nearly four seconds, going 1:33.51.

China’s Huang Wenpan went 3:17.77 in the men’s S3 200 free, breaking the previous meet record by over three seconds. In second, Diego Lopez went 3:19.85 for a new Americas record.

Finally, in the men’s S9 100 free, Italy’s Simone Barlaam went 56.09, good for a new European record.

Day four kicks off at 9 a.m. local time on Tuesday.