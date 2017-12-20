15th Annual Orange Bowl Swim Classic at the Jacobs Aquatic Center

The 15th Annual Orange Bowl Swim Classic and Winter Training officially BEGAN in early December 2017 at the Jacobs Aquatic Center in Key Largo, FL.

The Jacobs Aquatic Center is a world-class, state-of-the-art facility located in the first of many fabulous islands–known as the Florida Keys.

The Jacobs Aquatic Center features a 25m Myrtha Pool, along with an attached dive well (including a 1-m and 3-m diving board).

The collaboration between the Orange Bowl Committee and Jacobs Aquatic Center in Key Largo began in 2004 when 15 colleges and universities swim teams participated in the inaugural Orange Bowl Winter Training. Winter training has since begun this year with Michigan’s Kalamazoo College!

Winter training typically begins in early December and runs through mid-January of each year. The HIGHLIGHT of winter training is the Orange Bowl Swim Classic– an open, invitational swim meet which is hosted annually on January 3rd.

The Orange Bowl Swim Classic is a quick, timed finals meet–featuring events usually not offered in other NCAA or USA Swimming meets, such as the 50’s of strokes. The meet never runs more than 2-hours and there is a complimentary buffet offered to each team after the meet is concluded.

The Orange Bowl Swim Classic and Winter Training is proud to be one of 13 sanctioned Orange Bowl Events that happen annually every year.

The beautiful weather, outstanding training facility, local activities (such as scuba diving, snorkeling, paddle boarding, and kayaking), plus the affordable accommodations keeps the training calendar busy with teams returning year after year. If you are interested in your team participating in next year’s Orange Bowl Swim Classic and Winter Training , email [email protected] for lane reservations and scheduling.

This year, the University of Columbia will be closing out the 15th Annual Orange Bowl Swim Classic and Winter Training with their training trip to the Florida Keys!

Swimming news is courtesy of the Jacobs Aquatic Center, a SwimSwam partner.