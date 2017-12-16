Katinka Hosszu Thrilled With Hungarian 50 Back Record (Day 4 Quotes)

EUROPEAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS 2017

Hungarian swimmer Katinka Hosszu won 2 more gold medals on Saturday at the European Short Course Championships, which marked her 6th of the meet individually and the 22nd of her career so far.

It was an up-and-down day (or more accurately, down-and-up) for the triple Olympic champion from Rio. After the 200 IM, Hosszu was disappointed with her result, in spite of a dominant 4-second margin of victory.

“I’m capable of clocking 2:01 but to be honest it’s a bit difficult hard to swim really well while you lack pressure from the others,” Hosszu said. “On backstroke I was already alone… Still, my target is always to bring the best out of myself – today I’ve managed to achieve what you saw.”

Later in the session, though, Hosszu achieved her first personal best of the meet so far – a 25.95 in the 50 backstroke. That time marked a new Hungarian National Record, shaving the slimmest of margins – .01 seconds – off her old standard from the 2014 World Championships.

“At last a personal best, the first at these European Championships!” Hosszu said after the swim. “I’ve managed to put this session together mentally and I’m really proud that I could clock this time after the 200 IM. Not many swimmer are able to go under 26sec, it’s a great feeling that I belong to them.”

Full Quotes from Medalists, courtesy LEN, below:

Men’s 50m butterfly

Gold – Aleksandr Popkov, Russia, 22.42

“I just wanted to be in the top three, no matter what medal I got. Of course, I’m pretty happy with the gold but I definitely wanted a better time, it’s a bit disappointing, to be honest.”

Silver – Andriy Govorov, Ukraine, 22.43

“Why do we have this wall at the 25m? Actually I prefer to swimming long-course. I won this title three times in a row I just missed the fourth by 0.01sec.”

Bronze (Tie) – Benjamin Proud, Great Britain, 22.44

“I’m really happy and satisfied, despite I qualified to the final first. I’m on the podium now to it’s pretty good as in the 50m anything can happen.”

Sebastian Sabo, Serbia, 22.44

“When we touched the wall at the turn I saw that everybody was together then I started to swim faster and stronger as I knew really everything could happen. When I recognised that I came third it was amazing for me. My goal was to be in the final but to win a bronze it’s simply wonderful.”

Gold – Katinka Hosszu, Hungary, 25.95

Silver – Alicja Tchorz, Poland, 26.09

“I finished 7th in the 100m so this was my last chance to win a medal. I thought I could make the podium, so I’m really happy now.”

Bronze – Maaike de Waard, Netherlands, 26.40

“I didn’t expect anything from this race as I knew I would be very close. Now I have a second bronze medal in 50m following the butterfly a few days ago. I like both strokes, there is no preference.”

Mixed 4x50m freestyle relay

Gold – Netherlands (Ranomi Kromowidjojo), 1:28.39 – WR

“Mixed relays have become more and more important that’s why we take very seriously. We were swimming inside the world record so everybody was at full speed.”

Silver – Russia (Vladimir Morozov), 1:28.53

“We wanted to win, maybe next time we can. I’m only happy with the medal, in the relay anything can happen.”

Bronze – Italy (Federica Pellegrini), 1:29.38

“Our tactic was to swim fast which is obvious in 50m, here nothing else matters. I’m really proud of the team so we are satisfied with the third place.”