Katie Ledecky Ties Missy Franklin with 11th LC World Championship

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

American swimmer Katie Ledecky has tied countrymate Missy Franklin for the most World Aquatics Championships gold medals in swimming when she won her 10th and 11th gold medals on Sunday.

On the meet’s opening day, Ledecky won the 400 free individually and swam on the 400 free relay. She now has 11 World Championship medals, and all of them were gold. Franklin had 2 silver and 3 bronze to go with her 11 titles, for 16 total medals. That’s 2nd only to Natalie Coughlin’s 20 gold medals (8 gold 7 silver, 5 bronze) in terms of total medals for women.

Of Ledecky’s 11 world titles 8 are individual. Franklin has 5 individual medals and 6 relays. Franklin still holds the record for women with 6 gold medals in one meet, which she did at the 2013 World Championships. Ledecky was still named the Swimmer of the Meet that year.

Ledecky has at least four more opportunities for medals at this year’s championships. In the 800 and 1500 free, where she’ll be a prohibitive favorite; in the 200 free, where she’s still a pretty big favorite, and the 800 free relay, where only the Chinese are, on paper, in the same league as Team USA. If she were to win all four of those events (which is very possible), then she would tie Franklin’s single-championship record. The USA has not given any indications as to who it will use on its mixed 400 free and medley relays.

Franklin isn’t racing at this year’s World Championships after undergoing double shoulder surgery. Behind Franklin and Ledecky, Katinka Hosszu ranks 3rd among active swimmers with 5 gold medals.

All-time gold medal leaders, Women, World Aquatics Championships – swimming