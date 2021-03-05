Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Katie Ledecky Comments on “Milestone” First Race Back in San Antonio (Video)

PRO SWIM SERIES – SAN ANTONIO (#2)

Reported by Ben Dornan.

Katie Ledecky swam to victory in the 1500 freestyle on day 1 of the 2021 Pro Swim Series stop in San Antonio. Ledecky was the only sub-16:00 swim in the 14-woman field, hitting a 15:42.92 to trails her best time and world record of 15:20.48 by 22 seconds.

WOMEN’S 1500 FREESTYLE – TIMED FINAL

Final Results:

  1. Katie Ledecky – 15:42.92
  2.  Ashley Twitchell – 16:04.29
  3.  Erica Sullivan – 16:07.66
  4.  Haley Anderson – 16:11.73
  5.  Leah Smith – 16:11.80
  6.  Ally McHugh – 16:20.27
  7.  Katie Grimes – 16:20.35
  8.  co- 16:21.22
  9. Paige Kuwata – 16:28.18
  10. Abby Dunford – 16:39.77
  11. Caroline Pennington – 16:47.08
  12. Sophia Karras – 16:53.07
  13. Rachel Stege – 17:00.56
  14. Ayumi Macias Alba – 17:15.31

While Ledecky’s swim tonight was of world-class caliber it was actually only her 13th fastest ever performance in the event. She was just a touch slower than her 2015 swim of 15:42.23 that she hit in Mesa and just ahead of the 15:45.59 that she hit in Knoxville.

Ledecky hasn’t raced the event in almost exactly a year with her last long course 1500 occurring on March 3, 2020, when she hit a 15:29.51. That swim for Ledecky was at the Des Moines stop of the 2020 Pro Swim Series which would end up being one of the world’s last major meets before COVID-19 lockdowns shut down competition for months.

