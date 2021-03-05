Katie Ledecky Comments on “Milestone” First Race Back in San Antonio (Video)

PRO SWIM SERIES – SAN ANTONIO (#2)
- March 3-7, 2021
- North East ISD Blossom Athletic Complex, San Antonio, TX
- Long Course Meters (LCM)
- Start Times (Central Time): Women’s Prelims: 10 AM / Men’s Prelims: 90 minutes after women’s prelims (between 12:45-1:00) / Finals: 6:00 PM
Reported by Ben Dornan.
Katie Ledecky swam to victory in the 1500 freestyle on day 1 of the 2021 Pro Swim Series stop in San Antonio. Ledecky was the only sub-16:00 swim in the 14-woman field, hitting a 15:42.92 to trails her best time and world record of 15:20.48 by 22 seconds.
WOMEN’S 1500 FREESTYLE – TIMED FINAL
- World Record: Katie Ledecky – 15:20.48 (2018)
- American Record: Katie Ledecky – 15:20.48 (2018)
- U.S Open Record: Katie Ledecky – 15:20.48 (2018)
- World Junior Record: Katie Ledecky – 15:28.36 (2014)
- Pro Swim Series Record: Katie Ledecky – 15:20.48 (2018)
Final Results:
- Katie Ledecky – 15:42.92
- Ashley Twitchell – 16:04.29
- Erica Sullivan – 16:07.66
- Haley Anderson – 16:11.73
- Leah Smith – 16:11.80
- Ally McHugh – 16:20.27
- Katie Grimes – 16:20.35
- co- 16:21.22
- Paige Kuwata – 16:28.18
- Abby Dunford – 16:39.77
- Caroline Pennington – 16:47.08
- Sophia Karras – 16:53.07
- Rachel Stege – 17:00.56
- Ayumi Macias Alba – 17:15.31
While Ledecky’s swim tonight was of world-class caliber it was actually only her 13th fastest ever performance in the event. She was just a touch slower than her 2015 swim of 15:42.23 that she hit in Mesa and just ahead of the 15:45.59 that she hit in Knoxville.
Ledecky hasn’t raced the event in almost exactly a year with her last long course 1500 occurring on March 3, 2020, when she hit a 15:29.51. That swim for Ledecky was at the Des Moines stop of the 2020 Pro Swim Series which would end up being one of the world’s last major meets before COVID-19 lockdowns shut down competition for months.