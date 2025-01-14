Katie Grimes Named ACC Swimmer of the Week After Virginia Debut; Coll Marti Claims Men’s Award

Courtesy: The ACC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – In the week 14 set of weekly honors for the 2024 Atlantic Coast Conference Swimming & Diving season, Virginia Tech’s Carles Coll Marti was named Atlantic Coast Conference Men’s Swimmer of the Week while SMU’s Luke Sitz and Virginia Tech’s Nathan Cox shared Men’s Diver of the Week honors. Virginia’s Katie Grimes was named Women’s Swimmer of the Week while Aranza Vázquez Montaño garnered Women’s Diver of the Week honors.

ACC MEN’S SWIMMER OF THE WEEK

Carles Coll Marti, Virginia Tech, Fifth Year, Catalonia, Spain

Coll Marti was named the ACC Men’s Swimmer of the Week for the second week in a row after helping lead the No. 19 Hokies to a win over No. 17 Virginia. The fifth-year senior won every individual event he swam in, including the 100 breast (50.78), 200 breast (1:51.03) and 200 IM (1:42.61). Coll Marti broke pool records in all three individual events, was a part of the winning 200 medley team that broke the pool record with a time of 1:22.93, set the school record in the 100 breast, and tied the ACC record for the 100 breast.

ACC MEN’S CO-DIVER OF THE WEEK

Nathan Cox, Virginia Tech, Fr., Arcadia, Indiana

The Mustang freshman swept the boards last week in a win over No. 17 Virginia. The Arcadia, Indiana, native won the 1-meter with a score of 359.25 and the 3-meter with a score of 371.10.

ACC MEN’S CO-DIVER OF THE WEEK

Luke Sitz, SMU, Fr., Prosper, Texas

Sitz was named the ACC Men’s Diver of the Week for the second week in a row and the fifth time this season. Against No. 1 Texas, the freshman out of Prosper, Texas, won the 3-meter with a score of 389.55 while placing second in the 1-meter with a score of 341.85.

ACC WOMEN’S SWIMMER OF THE WEEK

Katie Grimes, Virginia, Fr., Las Vegas, Nevada

In her collegiate debut for Virginia last weekend, Grimes swept all three individual events she competed in to help lead Virginia to a win against Virginia Tech. The freshman set a pool record in the 200 fly with a winning time of 1:53.23 before finishing first in both the 200 back (1:51.56) and the 200 IM (1:55.62).

ACC WOMEN’S DIVER OF THE WEEK

Aranza Vázquez Montaño, North Carolina, Gr., La Paz, New Mexico

Vázquez Montaño was named the ACC Women’s Diver of the Week for the second consecutive week and for the third time this season. The La Paz, Mexico, native earned two first-place finishes in the Tar Heels’ win over No. 20 Duke. In the 1-meter, Vázquez Montaño scored a 324.15 before turning around and scoring a 362.33 in the 3-meter.

ACC Men’s Swimmer of the Week

Oct. 1 – Carles Coll Marti, Virginia Tech

Oct. 8 – Denis Petrashov, Louisville

Oct. 15 – Berke Saka, Georgia Tech

Oct. 22 – Ron Polonsky, Stanford

Oct. 29 – Denis Petrashov, Louisville

Nov. 5 – Carles Coll Marti, Virginia Tech | Ben Delmar, North Carolina

Nov. 12 – Daniel Diehl, NC State

Nov. 19 – N/A

Nov. 26 – Henry McFadden, Stanford

Dec. 3 – N/A

Dec. 10 – N/A

Dec. 17 – N/A

Jan. 7 – Carles Coll Marti, Virginia Tech

Jan. 14 – Carles Coll Marti, Virginia Tech

ACC Men’s Diver of the Week

Oct. 1 – Rocky Ramsland, Virginia Tech

Oct. 8 – Mack Molloy, Louisville

Oct. 15 – Max Fowler, Georgia Tech | Luke Sitz, SMU

Oct. 22 – Luke Sitz, SMU

Oct. 29 – Luke Sitz, SMU | Noah Bernard, Pitt

Nov. 5 – Noah Bernard, Pitt

Nov. 12 – Joshua Thai, California

Nov. 19 – Jack Ryan, Stanford

Nov. 26 – Max Fowler, Georgia Tech

Dec. 3 – N/A

Dec. 10 – N/A

Dec. 17 – N/A

Jan. 7 – Luke Sitz, SMU

Jan. 14 – Nathan Cox, Virginia Tech | Luke Sitz, SMU

ACC Women’s Swimmer of the Week

Oct. 1 – Simone Moll, Miami

Oct. 8 – Lauren Lee, Boston College

Oct 15 – Giulia Carvalho, Miami

Oct. 22 – Gretchen Walsh, Virginia

Oct. 29 – Erika Pelaez, NC State

Nov. 5 – Gretchen Walsh, Virginia

Nov. 12 – Leah Shackley, NC State | Isabelle Stadden, California

Nov. 19 – N/A

Nov. 26 – Claire Curzan, Virginia

Dec. 3 – N/A

Dec. 10 – Mary-Ambre Moluh, California

Dec. 17 – Giulia Carvalho, Miami

Jan. 7 – Carmen Weiler Sastre, Virginia Tech

Jan. 14 – Katie Grimes, Virginia

ACC Women’s Diver of the Week

Oct. 1 – Mia Vallée, Miami

Oct. 8 – Lindsay Gizzi, Louisville

Oct. 15 – Mia Vallée, Miami

Oct. 22 – Margo O’Meara, Duke

Oct. 29 – Aranza Vázquez Montaño, North Carolina | Mariana Osorio Mendoza, Pitt

Nov. 5 – Lanie Gutch, North Carolina

Nov. 12 – Elisabeth Rockefeller, NC State

Nov. 19 – Mia Vallée, Miami

Nov. 26 – Margo O’Meara, Duke

Dec. 3 – N/A

Dec. 10 – N/A

Dec. 17 – N/A

Jan. 7 – Aranza Vázquez Montaño, North Carolina

Jan. 14 – Aranza Vázquez Montaño, North Carolina