Katie Grimes Named ACC Swimmer of the Week After Virginia Debut; Coll Marti Claims Men’s Award

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – In the week 14 set of weekly honors for the 2024 Atlantic Coast Conference Swimming & Diving season, Virginia Tech’s Carles Coll Marti was named Atlantic Coast Conference Men’s Swimmer of the Week while SMU’s Luke Sitz and Virginia Tech’s Nathan Cox shared Men’s Diver of the Week honors. Virginia’s Katie Grimes was named Women’s Swimmer of the Week while Aranza Vázquez Montaño garnered Women’s Diver of the Week honors.
ACC MEN’S SWIMMER OF THE WEEK
Carles Coll Marti, Virginia Tech, Fifth Year, Catalonia, Spain
Coll Marti was named the ACC Men’s Swimmer of the Week for the second week in a row after helping lead the No. 19 Hokies to a win over No. 17 Virginia. The fifth-year senior won every individual event he swam in, including the 100 breast (50.78), 200 breast (1:51.03) and 200 IM (1:42.61). Coll Marti broke pool records in all three individual events, was a part of the winning 200 medley team that broke the pool record with a time of 1:22.93, set the school record in the 100 breast, and tied the ACC record for the 100 breast.
ACC MEN’S CO-DIVER OF THE WEEK
Nathan Cox, Virginia Tech, Fr., Arcadia, Indiana
The Mustang freshman swept the boards last week in a win over No. 17 Virginia. The Arcadia, Indiana, native won the 1-meter with a score of 359.25 and the 3-meter with a score of 371.10.
ACC MEN’S CO-DIVER OF THE WEEK
Luke Sitz, SMU, Fr., Prosper, Texas
Sitz was named the ACC Men’s Diver of the Week for the second week in a row and the fifth time this season. Against No. 1 Texas, the freshman out of Prosper, Texas, won the 3-meter with a score of 389.55 while placing second in the 1-meter with a score of 341.85.
ACC WOMEN’S SWIMMER OF THE WEEK
Katie Grimes, Virginia, Fr., Las Vegas, Nevada
In her collegiate debut for Virginia last weekend, Grimes swept all three individual events she competed in to help lead Virginia to a win against Virginia Tech. The freshman set a pool record in the 200 fly with a winning time of 1:53.23 before finishing first in both the 200 back (1:51.56) and the 200 IM (1:55.62).
ACC WOMEN’S DIVER OF THE WEEK
Aranza Vázquez Montaño, North Carolina, Gr., La Paz, New Mexico
Vázquez Montaño was named the ACC Women’s Diver of the Week for the second consecutive week and for the third time this season. The La Paz, Mexico, native earned two first-place finishes in the Tar Heels’ win over No. 20 Duke. In the 1-meter, Vázquez Montaño scored a 324.15 before turning around and scoring a 362.33 in the 3-meter.
ACC Men’s Swimmer of the Week
Oct. 1 – Carles Coll Marti, Virginia Tech
Oct. 8 – Denis Petrashov, Louisville
Oct. 15 – Berke Saka, Georgia Tech
Oct. 22 – Ron Polonsky, Stanford
Oct. 29 – Denis Petrashov, Louisville
Nov. 5 – Carles Coll Marti, Virginia Tech | Ben Delmar, North Carolina
Nov. 12 – Daniel Diehl, NC State
Nov. 19 – N/A
Nov. 26 – Henry McFadden, Stanford
Dec. 3 – N/A
Dec. 10 – N/A
Dec. 17 – N/A
Jan. 7 – Carles Coll Marti, Virginia Tech
Jan. 14 – Carles Coll Marti, Virginia Tech
ACC Men’s Diver of the Week
Oct. 1 – Rocky Ramsland, Virginia Tech
Oct. 8 – Mack Molloy, Louisville
Oct. 15 – Max Fowler, Georgia Tech | Luke Sitz, SMU
Oct. 22 – Luke Sitz, SMU
Oct. 29 – Luke Sitz, SMU | Noah Bernard, Pitt
Nov. 5 – Noah Bernard, Pitt
Nov. 12 – Joshua Thai, California
Nov. 19 – Jack Ryan, Stanford
Nov. 26 – Max Fowler, Georgia Tech
Dec. 3 – N/A
Dec. 10 – N/A
Dec. 17 – N/A
Jan. 7 – Luke Sitz, SMU
Jan. 14 – Nathan Cox, Virginia Tech | Luke Sitz, SMU
ACC Women’s Swimmer of the Week
Oct. 1 – Simone Moll, Miami
Oct. 8 – Lauren Lee, Boston College
Oct 15 – Giulia Carvalho, Miami
Oct. 22 – Gretchen Walsh, Virginia
Oct. 29 – Erika Pelaez, NC State
Nov. 5 – Gretchen Walsh, Virginia
Nov. 12 – Leah Shackley, NC State | Isabelle Stadden, California
Nov. 19 – N/A
Nov. 26 – Claire Curzan, Virginia
Dec. 3 – N/A
Dec. 10 – Mary-Ambre Moluh, California
Dec. 17 – Giulia Carvalho, Miami
Jan. 7 – Carmen Weiler Sastre, Virginia Tech
Jan. 14 – Katie Grimes, Virginia
ACC Women’s Diver of the Week
Oct. 1 – Mia Vallée, Miami
Oct. 8 – Lindsay Gizzi, Louisville
Oct. 15 – Mia Vallée, Miami
Oct. 22 – Margo O’Meara, Duke
Oct. 29 – Aranza Vázquez Montaño, North Carolina | Mariana Osorio Mendoza, Pitt
Nov. 5 – Lanie Gutch, North Carolina
Nov. 12 – Elisabeth Rockefeller, NC State
Nov. 19 – Mia Vallée, Miami
Nov. 26 – Margo O’Meara, Duke
Dec. 3 – N/A
Dec. 10 – N/A
Dec. 17 – N/A
Jan. 7 – Aranza Vázquez Montaño, North Carolina
Jan. 14 – Aranza Vázquez Montaño, North Carolina