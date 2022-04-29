Katie Grimes Hits 4:36.17 In The 400 IM, #3 All-Time For 15-16 Age Group

2022 U.S. WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS

En route to World Championships qualification in the women’s 400 IM, Katie Grimes swam the 3rd-fastest time from a 15-16-year-old American woman. She now sits behind Elizabeth Beisel’s 4:32.87 and Katie Hoff’s 4:36.07.

Leah Hayes also got into the top 5 rankings for the age group with her 4:39.65 during prelims. Hayes returned in finals and put up a 4:40.70 to place 4th overall in the finals.

All-time US 15-16 Women’s 400 IM Rankings

Elizabeth Beisel – 4:32.87 (2008) Katie Hoss – 4:36.07 (2005) Katie Grimes – 4:36.17 (2022) Ella Eastin – 4:38.97 (2013) Leah Hayes – 4:39.65 (2022)

Grimes’ time was also under the current official world junior record in the event, which Alba Vazquez of Spain established back in 2019 at the World Championships. Since then, however, both Mio Narita from Japan and Summer McIntosh of Canada have swum under that mark with a 4:36.71 and a 4:29.12, respectively.

In order to constitute an official world junior record, a swim must be ratified by FINA according and the FINA website at the moment indicates that Narita’s swim is currently “pending”, meaning that it is awaiting ratification. Narita posted that time at a meet in Japan right before McIntosh swam more than 7 seconds faster, but considering its absence from the FINA site, it doesn’t look like McIntosh’s record will become official.

McIntosh raced again a few weeks later and delivered a 4:34.86 at Canadian Trials, which was a bit slower than her 4:29, but faster than Narita’s 4:36. It’s unclear whether either of McIntosh’s times will be ratified by FINA but she’s now been quicker than the world junior record twice this season.

Grimes’ swim makes her the 3rd-fastest woman in the world this season.

Grimes came into this meet as the 5th seed with a 4:41.37 and got down to a 4:41.02 in the prelims before charging to victory with this 4:36.17 (potential) world junior record. Grimes will race this event in Tokyo this summer, likely alongside Olympic silver medalist in the event Emma Weyant who touched in second place with a 4:37.72.,

Grimes raced at the Tokyo Olympics in the women’s 800 freestyle and finished 4th with an 8:19.38. On day 1 of 2022 Trials, however, Grimes finished 4th overall in the 800 with an 8:22.73, missing out on a spot on the team. Grimes still has 3 races to go including the 400 freestyle, 1500 freestyle, and 200 IM. In the 1500, in the absence of Olympic silver medalist Erica Sullivan, Grimes is seeded second to Katie Ledecky with a 15:52.12.