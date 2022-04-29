2022 U.S. Trials: Day 3 SwimSwam Pick’ems Contest Scoring Update

2022 U.S. WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS

In this post we’ll be looking at the scoring update for the SwimSwam Pick’em contest on and through day 3 of the 2022 U.S. International Team Trials. You’ll see two tables below, one which will show the Day 3 scores ranked from highest to lowest, and another which will show the scores from each of the first 3 days, including the total scores through day 3.

The finals session on day 3 gave us one thrilling race after another, as the American Record went down in each of the last 3 events, including a World Record in the men’s 50 backstroke. We had several expected outcomes, like Caeleb Dressel winning the men’s 100 fly, Lilly King winning the women’s 50 breast, and Michael Andrew taking the men’s 50 breast.

We had some surprise victories as well, including 16-year-old Katie Grimes coming out on top in the women’s 400 IM. Additionally, we had our first finish of the meet which nobody selected on their Pick’ems entries. 34-year-old Danielle Herrmann finished 4th in the women’s 50 breast, clocking a 31.06. None of the contestants in this Pick’ems competition selected Herrmann to finish in the top 4.

The day 3 winner is screen name “SUPER SCOTT”, who racked up a considerable 111 points. 31 contestants accumulated 100+ points on today’s events.

Looking at the overall scoring update, “Troyy” has taken the lead through the first 3 days. Troyy has been a model of consistency in this contest, scoring 95 points on day 1, 93 on day 2, and 109 on day 3.