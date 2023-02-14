Kate Douglass Clocks 20.49 50 Free Split, #4 Performer All-Time

2023 ACC SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, February 14 to Saturday, February 18, 2023
- Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina
- Defending Champions: Virginia (women); NC State (men)
On anchor for UVA’s 200 medley relay that broke the US Open, NCAA, and American record with a time of 1;31.73, Kate Douglass clocked a 20.49 free split that makes her the fourth-fastest relay performer of all-time The three swimmers faster than Douglass on relays are Arkansas’ Anna Hopkin, Stanford’s Simone Manuel, and Cal’s Abbey Weitzeil.
All-Time Relay Performers, 50-Yard Free
- Anna Hopkin (2020) – 20.27
- Simone Manuel (2018)/Abbey Weitzeil – 20.45
- –
- Kate Douglass (2022) – 20.49
- Erika Brown (2020) – 20.57
- Gretchen Walsh (2022) – 20.58
- Maggie MacNeil (2022) – 20.59
- Arianna Vanderpool Wallace (2012) – 20.80
- Maggie Meyer (2010) – 20.81
- Kylee Alons (2021) – 20.82
- Kelsi Dahlia (2016) – 20.84
Previously, Douglass’ fastest relay split was the 20.54 she swam to anchor UVA’s 200 medley relay at 2022 ACCs. She has split sub-20.6 twice prior to 2023 ACCs, but her swim from today was her first time getting under 20.5.
In addition to being one of the fastest 50 freestylers off a relay start, Douglass has the fastest 50 free of all-time off a flat start as she holds the NCAA, American, and US Open record with a time of 20.84. Douglass also split 22.72 in short course meters at the 2022 Short Course World Championships, which ranks as the fourth-fastest split of all-time.
Douglass’ performances on relays continues to highlight her versatility, as in addition to being a strong sprint freestyler, she is also fresh off breaking the US Open and American record in the 200 breast just two weeks ago with a time of 2:01.43
