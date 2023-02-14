Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Kate Douglass Clocks 20.49 50 Free Split, #4 Performer All-Time

Comments: 1
Yanyan Li
by Yanyan Li 1

February 14th, 2023 ACC, College, National, News

2023 ACC SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

On anchor for UVA’s 200 medley relay that broke the US Open, NCAA, and American record with a time of 1;31.73, Kate Douglass clocked a 20.49 free split that makes her the fourth-fastest relay performer of all-time The three swimmers faster than Douglass on relays are Arkansas’ Anna Hopkin, Stanford’s Simone Manuel, and Cal’s Abbey Weitzeil.

All-Time Relay Performers, 50-Yard Free

  1. Anna Hopkin (2020) – 20.27
  2. Simone Manuel (2018)/Abbey Weitzeil – 20.45
  4. Kate Douglass (2022) – 20.49
  5. Erika Brown (2020) – 20.57
  6. Gretchen Walsh (2022) – 20.58
  7. Maggie MacNeil (2022) – 20.59
  8. Arianna Vanderpool Wallace (2012) – 20.80
  9. Maggie Meyer (2010) – 20.81
  10. Kylee Alons (2021) – 20.82
  11. Kelsi Dahlia (2016) – 20.84

Previously, Douglass’ fastest relay split was the 20.54 she swam to anchor UVA’s 200 medley relay at 2022 ACCs. She has split sub-20.6 twice prior to 2023 ACCs, but her swim from today was her first time getting under 20.5.

In addition to being one of the fastest 50 freestylers off a relay start, Douglass has the fastest 50 free of all-time off a flat start as she holds the NCAA, American, and US Open record with a time of 20.84. Douglass also split 22.72 in short course meters at the 2022 Short Course World Championships, which ranks as the fourth-fastest split of all-time.

Douglass’ performances on relays continues to highlight her versatility, as in addition to being a strong sprint freestyler, she is also fresh off breaking the US Open and American record in the 200 breast just two weeks ago with a time of 2:01.43

 

In This Story

1
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
VA Steve
36 minutes ago

2023 for the 20.49

0
0
Reply

About Yanyan Li

Yanyan Li

Although Yanyan wasn't the greatest competitive swimmer, she learned more about the sport of swimming through scoring countless dual meets, being a timer, and keeping track of her teammates' best times for three years as a team manager. She eventually ventured into the realm of writing and joined SwimSwam in …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!