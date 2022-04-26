Kaii Winkler Blasts 49.68 100 Free To Jump To #4 All-Time Among 15-16s

2022 U.S. WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS

Kaii Winkler wasted no time in continuing his rapid progression up the national age group ranks in his first race as a 16-year-old.

Winkler, who swam to a time of 50.24 in the long course 100 freestyle to become the fastest 15-year-old American male of all-time just last month, knocked more than half a second off that time during the opening session of the 2022 U.S. World Championship Trials on Tuesday morning.

After turning 16 in late March, the Eagle Aquatics product delivered a blistering showing of 49.68 in the prelims in Greensboro, moving him up into fourth all-time in the boys’ 15-16 age group. Winkler’s previous PB had him ranked in a tie for 11th.

Boys’ 15-16 All-Time Performers, 100 Freestyle (LCM)

Caeleb Dressel (BSS), 49.28 – 2013 Summer Junior Nats Destin Lasco (PVA), 49.40 – 2018 Summer Nationals Jack Alexy (SHY), 49.67 – 2019 Summer Nationals Kaii Winkler (EA), 49.68 – 2022 U.S. Trials Daniel Diehl (CUY), 49.71 – 2022 Buffalo Sectionals Adam Chaney (RAYS), 49.95 – 2018 Summer Nationals Luca Urlando (DART), 49.97 – 2019 College Station Sectionals Danny Krueger: (MSS), 50.01 – 2015 World Juniors Drew Kibler (CSC), 50.13 – 2016 Junior Pan Pacs Michael Andrew (RPC) / Carson Foster (RAYS), 50.21 – 2015 Summer Junior Nats / 2018 Summer Nationals

Split Comparison

After getting out in 24-low and back in 26-low in early March, Winkler was 23-high/25-high this morning en route to getting well under the 50-second barrier.

Winkler, March 2022 Winkler, April 2022 24.06 23.85 26.18 25.83 50.24 49.68

Winkler tied for 17th overall in the men’s 100 free prelims, and will race in the ‘C’ final tonight where he’ll have the opportunity to vie for a spot on the Junior Pan Pacific Championship team.

After there was one scratch in the ‘B’ final from Destin Lasco, Winkler was in a position to have a swim-off with Macguire McDuff for the 16th and final spot in the ‘B’ final, but indications are that Winkler opted out of the swim-off and gave McDuff the spot (in the event Winkler beat McDuff in the swim-off, McDuff wouldn’t have a swim in finals as the ‘C’ final is for 18 & under swimmers).

In addition to his exploits in the long course pool, Winkler also ranks as the second-fastest 15-year-old ever in the SCY version of the 100 free, clocking 43.04 in late March to sit second behind Maximus Williamson (42.98).

Winkler’s only other entry at the meet is the 200 freestyle, which will be contested on Wednesday.