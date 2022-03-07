Kaii Winkler Blasts 50.24 LCM 100 free, Fastest American 15-Year Old Ever

2022 Piranhas Senior Invitational

March 2-6, 2022

Plantation, Florida

LCM

Full results

Several of Florida’s top club teams converged on Plantation, Florida this weekend for the Piranhas Senior Invitational, and the meet provided several long course highlights ahead of next month’s Phillips 66 International Team Trials.

Eagle Aquatics’ Kaii Winkler put up the biggest fireworks of the weekend, including setting new lifetime bests in the 50, 100 and 200 free. Winkler took home event titles in the 50, with a 23.50, and the 200 with a 1:52.06. His 50 free ties him for 78th all time in the 15-16 boys, while his 200 ranks 73rd all time.

The biggest highlight came in the 100, however, where Winkler dropped over a full second from his lifetime best to touch in 50.24.

The swim makes Winkler the fastest American 15 year old ever, and also put him in a tie for tenth in the all time 15-16 rankings. He is now tied with the legendary Joe Hudephol, who previously held the 15-16 NAG in this event for over 20 years and made both the 1992, while in high school and competing for the Cincinnati Marlins, and 1996 American Olympic teams.

All Time Top 15-16 Boys 100 LCM Free

Caeleb Dressel: 49.28 Destin Lasco: 49.40 Jack Alexy: 49.67 Adam Chaney: 49.95 Luca Urlando: 49.97 Danny Krueger: 50.01 Drew Kibler: 50.13 Tie- Michael Andrew/Carson Foster: 50.21 ——– Tie- Joe Hudepohl/Kaii Winkler: 50.24

Winkler was far from the only impressive high schooler in Plantation. 16 year old Gracie Weyant, representing the Sarasota Sharks, won the 400 IM in a new lifetime best of 4:50.59. Weyant, whose older sister Emma won the silver medal in Tokyo in the 400 IM, is now the 5th fastest in the nation for 16 year old girls this year.

Her teammate, high school junior Michaela Mattes, swam a new lifetime best of 8:41.33 in the 800 free to win handily. That time makes Mattes, Swimswam’s 6th ranked recruit for the class of 2023 and a Florida commit, the second fastest 17-18 girl in the country this year.

Other highlights: