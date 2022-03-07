Kaii Winkler Blasts 50.24 LCM 100 free, Fastest American 15-Year Old Ever

2022 Piranhas Senior Invitational
- March 2-6, 2022
- Plantation, Florida
- LCM
- Full results
Several of Florida’s top club teams converged on Plantation, Florida this weekend for the Piranhas Senior Invitational, and the meet provided several long course highlights ahead of next month’s Phillips 66 International Team Trials.
Eagle Aquatics’ Kaii Winkler put up the biggest fireworks of the weekend, including setting new lifetime bests in the 50, 100 and 200 free. Winkler took home event titles in the 50, with a 23.50, and the 200 with a 1:52.06. His 50 free ties him for 78th all time in the 15-16 boys, while his 200 ranks 73rd all time.
The biggest highlight came in the 100, however, where Winkler dropped over a full second from his lifetime best to touch in 50.24.
The swim makes Winkler the fastest American 15 year old ever, and also put him in a tie for tenth in the all time 15-16 rankings. He is now tied with the legendary Joe Hudephol, who previously held the 15-16 NAG in this event for over 20 years and made both the 1992, while in high school and competing for the Cincinnati Marlins, and 1996 American Olympic teams.
All Time Top 15-16 Boys 100 LCM Free
-
- Caeleb Dressel: 49.28
- Destin Lasco: 49.40
- Jack Alexy: 49.67
- Adam Chaney: 49.95
- Luca Urlando: 49.97
- Danny Krueger: 50.01
- Drew Kibler: 50.13
- Tie- Michael Andrew/Carson Foster: 50.21
- ——–
- Tie- Joe Hudepohl/Kaii Winkler: 50.24
Winkler was far from the only impressive high schooler in Plantation. 16 year old Gracie Weyant, representing the Sarasota Sharks, won the 400 IM in a new lifetime best of 4:50.59. Weyant, whose older sister Emma won the silver medal in Tokyo in the 400 IM, is now the 5th fastest in the nation for 16 year old girls this year.
Her teammate, high school junior Michaela Mattes, swam a new lifetime best of 8:41.33 in the 800 free to win handily. That time makes Mattes, Swimswam’s 6th ranked recruit for the class of 2023 and a Florida commit, the second fastest 17-18 girl in the country this year.
Other highlights:
- Bolles’ School Sharks senior Martin Espernberger, an Austrian native and Tennessee commit, won the 200 fly in a new lifetime best of 2:00.72. He also cracked a new lifetime best in the 100 fly, winning in 54.34.
- Erika Pelaez, another 15 year old sprinter from Eagle Aquatics, won the 100 free in 56.03 and the 50 free in 26.05. Both swims were just off of her lifetime bests of 55.51 and 25.42, respectively.
- Flood’s Josh Zuchowski, a Stanford commit, carried a fairly light schedule for the weekend. Zuchowski finished 2nd in the 200 back in 2:03.45, three seconds off of his lifetime best of 2:00.22. He did win the 50 back in 27.32.
Dude looks 12, which means when he looks 20 he’ll probably be like 45.5….wow people are fast now. Would’ve beat Spitz in 1972. Bright future, hopefully in Gainesville
MA on the list? Didn‘t expect that tbh
Here is the race video
https://youtu.be/C68z46mVAc0
when does he turn 16?
Gigachad thumbnail
reminds me of the UF hype video for NC’s
Wtf is the photo tho?
He was 10 there, lol
awesome photo!
Billion dollar nft when he’s Olympic champ in 2028 LA