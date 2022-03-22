Kaii Winkler Clocks 43.04 100 Free, Now #2 15-Year-Old In History (With Video)

2022 FGC Senior Championships

March 17-20, 2022

Pembroke Pines, Florida

SCY (25 yards)

Full Results (PDF)

Eagle Aquatics’ Kaii Winkler continued his ascent up the U.S. age group rankings last weekend at the 2022 FGC Senior Championships in Pembroke Pines, Florida, putting up some blistering freestyle times that rank among the fastest ever for 15-year-olds.

Winkler, who became the fastest 15-year-old of all-time in the LCM 100 free (50.24) in early March, dropped a time of 43.04 in the SCY event to shoot up to #2 for 15-year-old boys, trailing only Maximus Williamson, who went 42.98 last month.

Boys’ 100 Freestyle (SCY) All-Time Rankings, 15-Year-Olds

Maximus Williamson, 42.98 – 2022 Kaii Winkler, 43.04 – 2022 Ryan Hoffer, 43.13 – 2013 Jack Alexy, 43.44 – 2018 Evan Croley, 43.48 – 2021

Winkler came into the meet with a best time of 43.68, set in December at the Winter Junior Championships – East, and is also now the sixth-fastest swimmer in 15-16 history. Considering Winkler is only 15, the list of names he’s accompanying in the 15-16 top 10 is staggering, featuring several current NCAA stars and reigning 100 free Olympic champion Caeleb Dressel.

Boys’ 100 Freestyle (SCY) All-Time Rankings, Boys’ 15-16

Ryan Hoffer, 42.67 – 2014 Jack Alexy, 42.87 – 2019 Maximus Williamson, 42.98 – 2022 Drew Kibler, 42.99 – 2016 Adam Chaney, 43.00 – 2019 Kaii Winkler, 43.04 – 2022 Sam Hoover, 43.10 – 2020 Caeleb Dressel, 43.29 – 2012 Daniel Diehl, 43.31 – 2022 Sonny Wang, 43.38 – 2022

Watch Winkler’s 100 Free Race Below:

The 100 free wasn’t Winkler’s only standout performance of the competition, as he also registered lifetime bests in the 50 free, 200 free, 100 back, 100 fly and 200 fly.

His 200 free time of 1:35.41 lowered his previous best of 1:36.78 set in November (he was also 1:36.59 in the prelims), and moves Winkler into fourth all-time among 15-year-olds and 15th in the 15-16 age group.

Boys’ 200 Freestyle (SCY) All-Time Rankings, 15-Year-Olds

Jack Walker, 1:33.73 – 2016 Maximus Williamson, 1:34.97 – 2022 Thomas Heilman, 1:35.02 – 2022 Kaii Winkler, 1:35.41 – 2022 Grant House, 1:35.84 – 2014

Watch Winkler’s 200 Free Race Below:

Winkler also went 20.22 in the 50 free to rank tied for 17th among 15-year-olds all-time, 48.60 in the 100 back to rank 29th, and 48.03 in the 100 fly to rank 18th. In the 200 fly, he swam a time of 1:50.36 which annihilated his previous best of 1:55.96 set in December 2020 (also 1:55.31 in the prelims).

Joining Winkler with a noteworthy swim in that 100 back was Heritage Swim Team’s Landon Kyser, who clocked 49.05 to rank 53rd all-time among 15-year-olds.

On the women’s side, 15-year-old Jillian Crooks picked up three individual wins in the 100 free (50.09), 200 free (1:49.49) and 100 back (55.26), and added additional best times in the 50 free (23.06) and 100 fly (55.06).

Former NC State swimmer Sirena Rowe placed first in the 50 free (23.00) and was also the runner-up to Crooks in the 100 back (55.36).