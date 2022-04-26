Leah Hayes Dealing with a Stress Fracture in Her Foot, in a Walking Boot

2022 U.S. WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS

Fox Valley Park District Riptides 16-year-old Leah Hayes was seen on deck in a walking boot at the 2022 U.S. International Team Trials in Greensboro, NC. Hayes confirmed to SwimSwam that she’s currently in a walking boot do to a stress fracture in her foot. The 16-year-old says the fracture is thought to be caused by putting too much pressure on her foot.

Although a stress fracture in the foot is without a doubt an uncomfortable thing to deal with for any athlete, Hayes is keeping a positive attitude about the injury, telling SwimSwam “it does not hinder me from swimming and I am able to compete.” We’ll take Leah’s word for it, as the versatile rising star swam a personal best in prelims of the women’s 100 free this morning. Hayes posted a 55.25, chipping 0.04 seconds off her personal best and qualifying for the ‘B’ final tonight.

The swim this morning moved Hayes up into a tie for 14th all-time in the 15-16 girls rankings in the LCM 100 free. If she were to go 55.02 or faster in finals tonight, she’ll vault into the 15-16 all-time top 10 in the event.

Hayes is also set to race the 200 free, 200 IM, and 400 IM at these Trials. The 200 IM is currently her top event, where she’s the #5 seed.