Kolesnikov Pulls Tough 50 Free, 50 Back Double at Russian Champs, Swims 24.19BK

2022 RUSSIAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

April 24-29, 2022

Kazan, Russia

LCM (50m)

Meet Central

Results

On the 3rd night of the 2022 Russian Swimming Championships, Petr Zhikharev tore to victory in the men’s 100 fly, posting a speedy 51.31. It was a well-split swim by Zhikharev, who went out in 24.08, then came home in 27.23. Andrey Zhilkin was phenomenal on the back half of the race, splitting 26.98. Zhilkin came back on Zhikharev, although it wasn’t quite enough, and he finished 2nd in 51.62.

Daria Ustinova took the women’s 200 back in 2:11.75, getting out to an early lead and managing to hold on through the finish. Posting a very quick 0.59 second reaction time, Ustinova, was 30.59 on the first 50, then 32.73 on the 2nd 50, for a 1:03.32 on the first 100. She fell off the pace from there, splitting 33.37 on the 3rd 50, then 35.06 on the final 50.

Arina Surkova clocked a 54.02 to win the women’s 100 free, getting out to a stellar 25.79 on the first 50. She paid for on the back half, splitting 28.23, but was still able to get into the finish 0.41 seconds.

Alexander Stepanov ran away with the men’s 800 free, swimming a 7:48.19. He negative split the race, posting 3:54.79 on the first 400, then coming home in in 3:53.40. He was great coming home, clocking a speedy 27.30 on the final 50.

Kliment Kolesnikov and Daniil Markov tied for 1st in semifinals of the men’s 50 free, both swimming a 21.94. In a busy session for Kolesnikov, he then turned around and tore to the top time in semifinals of the men’s 50 back, clocking a speedy 24.19.