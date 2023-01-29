Kacper Stokowski Shooting for 19 & 43 in Backstrokes at NCAAs

NC STATE VS. TEXAS – DAY 2

Reigning NCAA champion in the 100 back Kacper Stokowski threw down in Austin this weekend, taking wins in the 200 back (1:41.3) and 100 back (45.6) before posting the #1 time in the country in his pet event while leading NC State’s 400 medley relay (44.7). Stokowski is keeping the focus on March, admitting he would like to break the 44-second barrier in Minneapolis as well as see someone crack 20 seconds in the 50 back.