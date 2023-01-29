NCSA 100 Fly Champion Rian Graham Commits to Louisville (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Rian Graham, a Winter Juniors finalist and the 2022 NCSA 100 meter fly champion, has verbally committed tot he University of Louisville for the fall of 2024.

“After careful consideration I’m extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to The University of Louisville. I couldn’t have gotten here without the help of my coaches, teammates, family, and friends. Special thanks to Coach Albiero and Coach Bell for the trust they’ve put in me and the belief in my potential. ️Go Cards!️”

16-year-old Graham is currently a junior Herndon High School in Virginia and he trains with Machine Aquatics in Arlingon. As a sophomore, he placed 2nd in the 100 fly and 3rd in the 200 free at the 2022 Virginia High School League (VHSL) Class 6A State Championships with best times of 48.56 and 1:39.61, respectively. He kept that momentum going and had an eventful summer long course season where he won the 100 meter butterfly at the 2022 NCSA Summer Championships with a lifetime best time of 55.11.

Recently, Graham was a three-time Winter Juniors finalist in December in the 50 fly, 100 fly, and 200 fly, blasting lifetime best times in each event during prelims and nearly matching them in finals (22.31 / 48.15 / 1:49.07). He also posted a lifetime best time in the 200 IM to place 66th (1:52.04). Graham also owns Futures cuts in the 50 yard free (21.39) and 100 yard back (51.90).

Top SCY times:

100 fly – 48.15

200 fly – 1:49.07

200 free – 1:39.61

200 IM – 1:52.04

For the last five seasons, from 2018 to 2022, no one could touch the Cardinals in the men’s 200 fly. Nicolas Albiero won the event all five years of his collegiate career, helping Louisville to their first-ever ACC Championship title win in program history in 2021. Now, with Albiero graduated, Graham will help fill in the gap Albiero and the other graduated seniors have left in the Cardinals’ butterfly group. Louisville’s other two 200 fly finalists from the 2022 ACC Championships remain, but four out of their five 100 fly finalists have now graduated.

Graham is close to having Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Championships finalist potential in the 200 fly and 100 fly where his fastest times would have placed 29th and 33rd, respectively, at last season’s championship meet. The Cardinals’ will also add Graham’s fellow class of 2024 verbal commitment Gregg Enoch who was a 2022 Junior Nationals finalist in the 200 free, 400 free, 400 IM, and 200 fly. Enoch, who owns a lifetime best 200 yard fly time of 1:46.11, will be a strong training partner for Graham.

The Cardinals have a small but mighty class of 2024 verbal commitments so far. Alongside Graham and Enoch, Louisville has commitments from Junior National-level breaststroker Jake Eccleston and distance freestyle specialist Luke Whitlock who made finals at the most recent Winter Junior Championships in December.

Louisville men are coming off a 2nd place finish at the 2022 ACC Conference Championships under head coach Arthur Albiero.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

