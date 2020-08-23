Junior Nationals Qualifier Aidan Simpson Commits to DI UCSD

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Aidan Simpson, a high school senior from San Marcos, California, has committed to swim for Division I University of California at San Diego. Simpson will graduate from San Marcos High School in spring 2021 join the Triton’s class of 2025.

Simpson is a current swimmer for Inland Coastal Aquatic Club, along with swimming for his high school team at San Marcos High.

Simpson is a Sectionals, Futures and Junior National qualifier. At the 2019 San Diego-Imperial Winter Age Group Championships, he was the 100 breaststroke (57.17) and 200 breaststroke (2:03.10) champion.

“I am excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of California San Diego. I am so proud and excited to become a Triton and to swim for such an outstanding program at UCSD! Thank you to my family, coach, and friends for your support. GO TRITONS!!! Ψ”

At the MPSF Championships with the Tritons, Simpson would have placed 14th in the 200 breaststroke (2:01.05) and 18th in the 100 butterfly with his current best times. His time in the 200 breaststroke would have made him UCSD’s second fastest 200 breaststroker at that meet.

Top SCY Times

200 freestyle – 1:45.99

500 freestyle – 4:48.09

100 backstroke – 53.78

200 backstroke – 1:58.80

100 breaststroke – 56.93

200 breaststroke – 2:01.05

100 butterfly – 50.35

At the MPSF Championships, the Tritons’ placed 4th as a team. Twenty-eight team members were CSCAA Scholar All-Americans and the team was given a CSCAA Scholar All-American rank. The team switched from DII to DI in July 2020 and will have their first competitive season as a DI team beginning fall 2020, though they won’t actually change conferences.

