Jervis, Litchfield & Scott Clear Stiff British QT’s To Make Worlds Roster

2019 BRITISH SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, April 16th – Sunday, April 21st
- Tollcross International Swimming Centre, Glasgow, Scotland
- Prelims at 10am local (5am Eastern)/Finals at 6:30pm local (1:30pm Eastern)
Tollcross came alive in a big way tonight, as more swimmers were added to the list of qualifiers ready to rock at this summer’s World Championships in Gwangju, Korea.
In addition to Adam Peaty‘s time of 57.87 in the 100m breaststroke to clinch a Selection Time #1 in an event, Daniel Jervis, Max Litchfield and Duncan Scott made it happen in their respective events.
Jervis’ 1500m free time of 14:46.51 came within a second of the long-standing British National Record that’s been on the books since 2004, wile Litchfield put up the 4th best time of his career after suffering a shoulder injury last year. Scott ended the night with fireworks in the form of a new British National Record of 47.87 in the 100m freestyle.
Most likely making the Gwangju squad is tonight’s 200m fly winner Alys Thomas, although her gold medal time of 2:07.40 only cleared the Selection Time #2. This means she’ll need to depend on a wildcard slot to make the roster. But, given the fact she’s the 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medalist and was just .27 off of the Selection Time #1, she will most likely get the nod.
British Automatic Qualifiers Through Day 1:
- Adam Peaty – men’s 100m breaststroke, 57.87
- Daniel Jervis – men’s 1500m fre, 14:46.51
- Max Litchfield – men’s 400m IM, 4:10.94
- Duncan Scott – men’s 100m free, 47.87
‘Possibles’ Through Day 1:
- James Wilby – men’s 100m breaststroke, 58.66
- Aimee Willmott – women’s 400m IM, 4:36.98
- Molly Renshaw – women’s 200m breast, 2:23.42
- Alys Thomas – women’s 200m fly, 2:07.40
