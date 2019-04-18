Jervis, Litchfield & Scott Clear Stiff British QT’s To Make Worlds Roster

2019 BRITISH SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tollcross came alive in a big way tonight, as more swimmers were added to the list of qualifiers ready to rock at this summer’s World Championships in Gwangju, Korea.

In addition to Adam Peaty‘s time of 57.87 in the 100m breaststroke to clinch a Selection Time #1 in an event, Daniel Jervis, Max Litchfield and Duncan Scott made it happen in their respective events.

Jervis’ 1500m free time of 14:46.51 came within a second of the long-standing British National Record that’s been on the books since 2004, wile Litchfield put up the 4th best time of his career after suffering a shoulder injury last year. Scott ended the night with fireworks in the form of a new British National Record of 47.87 in the 100m freestyle.

Most likely making the Gwangju squad is tonight’s 200m fly winner Alys Thomas, although her gold medal time of 2:07.40 only cleared the Selection Time #2. This means she’ll need to depend on a wildcard slot to make the roster. But, given the fact she’s the 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medalist and was just .27 off of the Selection Time #1, she will most likely get the nod.

British Automatic Qualifiers Through Day 1:

‘Possibles’ Through Day 1: