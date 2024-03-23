Jasmine Nocentini talks Switch to Breaststroke, Betting on Herself, & US College Journey

2024 WOMEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- March 20-23, 2024
- Gabrielsen Natatorium, Athens, Georgia
- Short Course Yards (25 yards)
Jasmine Nocentini came into this season primarily known as a sprint freestyle specialist and is now coming out of it an NCAA champion in the 100 breast. The Italian national describes putting more focus into breaststroke and her swimming during her first season at Virginia.
Thank you for this nice interview! We Italians are looking forward to seeing her perform at the Settecolli Trophy, Jasmine could be the swimmer the Italian team really needs in Paris, both in the sprint freestyle and relays.
That was a really nice interview. It’s going to be really fun to see how Jasmine continues to progress, especially if she has achieved this much success after one year of real focus at practice. I have no affiliation with UVA but as a swim fan, it’s just amazing to see what Todd and those incredibly talented women are able to accomplish every year.