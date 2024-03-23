Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2024 NCAA Women’s Championships: Day 4 Ups/Downs – UVA Hones in on 4th Consecutive Title

2024 Women’s NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships

SATURDAY EVENING HEAT SHEET

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers and divers in the A final, “Down” to B finalists.

Team Scores After Day 3

  1. Virginia – 360.5
  2. Texas – 319
  3. Florida – 267
  4. Tennessee – 185
  5. Stanford – 177
  6. Southern California – 157
  7. Indiana – 138
  8. Louisville – 136
  9. NC State – 114
  10. California – 110
  11. Ohio St – 104
  12. Michigan – 102.5
  13. Georgia – 83
  14. Texas A&M – 79
  15. UNC – 76
  16. Wisconsin – 58
  17. Duke – 57
  18. Auburn – 49
  19. Minnesota – 27
  20. UCLA – 26
  21. (tie) LSU/ Purdue/ Utah / Alabama – 19
  25. SIU – 12
  26. Arizona St – 11
  27. Northwestern – 8
  28. (tie) Kansas / Notre Dame / Virginia Tech / Rutgers / Miami (Ohio) – 6
  33. (tie) Cincinnati / Florida St – 4
  35. (tie) Houston / Miami (Florida) – 3
  37. Akron – 2
  38. Arkansas – 1

Virginia came to play on Day 4. The Cavaliers, combining their efforts to secure 7 A-final and 4 B-final slots, outscored their seedings by 24 points. They had several unexpected successes, including placing 2 in the A final of the 200 fly to counteract Texas’s 3.

Texas fell short by 17 but with 4 up/2 down, should remain unchallenged in the second position. Florida (3/1) came up just 7 points under seed but they are projected to clear 4th place by 80 points.

Tennessee (3/2) did what was necessary to keep Stanford at bay. The Cardinal (1 up/4 down) was about 15 points down for the morning, while the Vols improved by 4.

Other exciting team races pit Louisville, USC, and Indiana against each other for 5th place, and NC State, Cal, Ohio State, and Michigan for 8th.

Team Scoring Based on Saturday Prelims

Team Score
Virginia 128
Texas 78
Tennessee 71
Purdue 50
Louisville 49
Florida 46
Ohio State 35
Stanford 34
NC State 32
Cal 30
Duke 23
LSU 20
Wisconsin 20
Texas A&M 19
Minnesota 17
South Carolina 16
Indiana 14
USC 12
Virginia Tech 12
Arizona State 11
Michigan 11
UCLA 9
Washington St 9
Alabama 7
Northwestern 6
North Carolina 4
Southern Illinois 3
Georgia 3
Arkansas 2
Utah 2
Akron 1
Auburn 1

Finals Seeded Team Scoring by Event

Team 200 Back 100 Free 200 Breast 200 Fly Platform Diving
Virginia 2 41 58 27 0
Texas 0 0 13 53 12
Tennessee 16 9 33 4 9
Purdue 0 0 0 0 50
Louisville 9 25 0 0 15
Florida 33 13 0 0 0
Ohio State 0 19 0 0 16
Stanford 0 8 0 26 0
NC State 15 17 0 0 0
Cal 14 0 0 16 0
Duke 4 0 15 0 4
Wisconsin 20 0 0 0 0
LSU 0 0 0 0 20
Texas A&M 13 3 0 3 0
Minnesota 0 0 0 0 17
South Carolina 7 0 0 9 0
Indiana 0 14 0 0 0
Virginia Tech 12 0 0 0 0
USC 0 0 11 0 1
Arizona State 0 0 0 11 0
Michigan 0 6 0 5 0
UCLA 0 0 0 0 9
Washington St 0 0 9 0 0
Alabama 0 0 7 0 0
Northwestern 6 0 0 0 0
North Carolina 0 0 4 0 0
Southern Illinois 3 0 0 0 0
Georgia 0 0 3 0 0
Utah 0 0 0 0 2
Arkansas 0 0 2 0 0
Akron 1 0 0 0 0
Auburn 0 0 0 1 0

Day 4 Ups/Downs

(will update after diving)

Team All 200 Back 100 Free 200 Breast 200 Fly
Virginia 7/4 0/1 2/1 3/2 2/0
Texas 4/2 0/0 0/0 1/1 3/1
Tennessee 3/2 1/0 0/1 2/0 0/1
Florida 3/1 2/1 1/0 0/0 0/0
Louisville 2/1 0/1 2/0 0/0 0/0
Cal 2/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0
NC State 2/0 1/0 1/0 0/0 0/0
Stanford 1/4 0/0 0/2 0/0 1/2
Texas A&M 1/2 1/0 0/1 0/0 0/1
Duke 1/1 0/1 0/0 1/0 0/0
Indiana 1/1 0/0 1/1 0/0 0/0
Ohio State 1/1 0/0 1/1 0/0 0/0
Arizona State 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0
USC 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0
Virginia Tech 1/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
Wisconsin 1/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
Michigan 0/2 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1
South Carolina 0/2 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1
Akron 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0
Arkansas 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0
Auburn 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1
Alabama 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0
Northwestern 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0
Southern Illinois 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0
Georgia 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0
North Carolina 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0
Washington St 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0

Projected Day 4 Scores

If relay and 1650 free seeds hold, here are the projected results at the conclusion of the meet:

  1. Virginia – 528.5
  2. Texas – 436
  3. Florida – 359
  4. Tennessee – 288
  5. Stanford – 250
  6. Louisville – 215
  7. USC – 195
  8. Indiana – 189
  9. Ohio State – 160
  10. NC State – 154
  11. Cal – 150
  12. Michigan – 141.5
  13. Georgia – 129
  14. Texas A&M – 99
  15. Wisconsin – 98
  16. (tie) Duke / North Carolina – 80
  18. Purdue – 69
  19. LSU – 51
  20. Auburn – 50
  21. Minnesota – 44
  22. Arizona State – 36
  23. UCLA – 35
  24. Alabama – 26
  25. Virginia Tech – 22
  26. Utah – 21
  27. South Carolina – 16
  28. Southern Illinois – 15
  29. Northwestern – 14
  30. Penn – 13
  31. Washington St – 9
  32. (tie) Kansas / Miami (OH) / Notre Dame / Rutgers – 6
  36. (tie) Cincinnati / Florida State – 4
  38. (tie) Akron / Arkansas / Houston / Miami (FL) – 3
  42. Nebraska – 2

 

Vaswammer
8 minutes ago

If Texas swimmers and their diver who made A-final all get their maximum scores, they’d be at 450 points going into the relay. If UVa goes minimum, without any individual DQs, they’d be at 447.5. Horns are alive but on life support.

After Day 3 360.5 319
1,650 Free 0 20
200 Back 1 0
100 Free 24 0
200 Breast 39 29
200 Fly 23 62
Diving 0 20

But neither of those things will happen.

Swammer2009
48 minutes ago

It's wild that Texas can feel flat and they'll still take home 2nd place. Just shows the depth they have. They're so inconsistent.

Wonder what next year will look like for them at this meet..

Wonder what next year will look like for them at this meet..

Weinstein-Smith-Ledecky-Sims
54 minutes ago

UVA could have it wrapped up after the W 200 FL.

Weinstein-Smith-Ledecky-Sims
1 hour ago

comment image

Weinstein-Smith-Ledecky-Sims
1 hour ago

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=CtGxusvUT3k

Weinstein-Smith-Ledecky-Sims
1 hour ago

https://youtu.be/6GkNYSQDchY

swammer
1 hour ago

Might help to add the 1650

