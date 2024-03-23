2024 NCAA Women’s Championships: Day 4 Ups/Downs – UVA Hones in on 4th Consecutive Title

2024 Women’s NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships
- March 20-23, 2024
- Gabrielsen Natatorium, Athens, Georgia
- Short Course Yards (25 yards)
For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.
With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers and divers in the A final, “Down” to B finalists.
Team Scores After Day 3
- Virginia – 360.5
- Texas – 319
- Florida – 267
- Tennessee – 185
- Stanford – 177
- Southern California – 157
- Indiana – 138
- Louisville – 136
- NC State – 114
- California – 110
- Ohio St – 104
- Michigan – 102.5
- Georgia – 83
- Texas A&M – 79
- UNC – 76
- Wisconsin – 58
- Duke – 57
- Auburn – 49
- Minnesota – 27
- UCLA – 26
- (tie) LSU/ Purdue/ Utah / Alabama – 19
- SIU – 12
- Arizona St – 11
- Northwestern – 8
- (tie) Kansas / Notre Dame / Virginia Tech / Rutgers / Miami (Ohio) – 6
- (tie) Cincinnati / Florida St – 4
- (tie) Houston / Miami (Florida) – 3
- Akron – 2
- Arkansas – 1
Virginia came to play on Day 4. The Cavaliers, combining their efforts to secure 7 A-final and 4 B-final slots, outscored their seedings by 24 points. They had several unexpected successes, including placing 2 in the A final of the 200 fly to counteract Texas’s 3.
Texas fell short by 17 but with 4 up/2 down, should remain unchallenged in the second position. Florida (3/1) came up just 7 points under seed but they are projected to clear 4th place by 80 points.
Tennessee (3/2) did what was necessary to keep Stanford at bay. The Cardinal (1 up/4 down) was about 15 points down for the morning, while the Vols improved by 4.
Other exciting team races pit Louisville, USC, and Indiana against each other for 5th place, and NC State, Cal, Ohio State, and Michigan for 8th.
Team Scoring Based on Saturday Prelims
|Team
|Score
|Virginia
|128
|Texas
|78
|Tennessee
|71
|Purdue
|50
|Louisville
|49
|Florida
|46
|Ohio State
|35
|Stanford
|34
|NC State
|32
|Cal
|30
|Duke
|23
|LSU
|20
|Wisconsin
|20
|Texas A&M
|19
|Minnesota
|17
|South Carolina
|16
|Indiana
|14
|USC
|12
|Virginia Tech
|12
|Arizona State
|11
|Michigan
|11
|UCLA
|9
|Washington St
|9
|Alabama
|7
|Northwestern
|6
|North Carolina
|4
|Southern Illinois
|3
|Georgia
|3
|Arkansas
|2
|Utah
|2
|Akron
|1
|Auburn
|1
Finals Seeded Team Scoring by Event
|Team
|200 Back
|100 Free
|200 Breast
|200 Fly
|Platform Diving
|Virginia
|2
|41
|58
|27
|0
|Texas
|0
|0
|13
|53
|12
|Tennessee
|16
|9
|33
|4
|9
|Purdue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50
|Louisville
|9
|25
|0
|0
|15
|Florida
|33
|13
|0
|0
|0
|Ohio State
|0
|19
|0
|0
|16
|Stanford
|0
|8
|0
|26
|0
|NC State
|15
|17
|0
|0
|0
|Cal
|14
|0
|0
|16
|0
|Duke
|4
|0
|15
|0
|4
|Wisconsin
|20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|LSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Texas A&M
|13
|3
|0
|3
|0
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|South Carolina
|7
|0
|0
|9
|0
|Indiana
|0
|14
|0
|0
|0
|Virginia Tech
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|USC
|0
|0
|11
|0
|1
|Arizona State
|0
|0
|0
|11
|0
|Michigan
|0
|6
|0
|5
|0
|UCLA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|Washington St
|0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|Alabama
|0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|Northwestern
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|Southern Illinois
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Georgia
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Akron
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Auburn
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Day 4 Ups/Downs
(will update after diving)
|Team
|All
|200 Back
|100 Free
|200 Breast
|200 Fly
|Virginia
|7/4
|0/1
|2/1
|3/2
|2/0
|Texas
|4/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1/1
|3/1
|Tennessee
|3/2
|1/0
|0/1
|2/0
|0/1
|Florida
|3/1
|2/1
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|Louisville
|2/1
|0/1
|2/0
|0/0
|0/0
|Cal
|2/0
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|NC State
|2/0
|1/0
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|Stanford
|1/4
|0/0
|0/2
|0/0
|1/2
|Texas A&M
|1/2
|1/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/1
|Duke
|1/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|Indiana
|1/1
|0/0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|Ohio State
|1/1
|0/0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|Arizona State
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|USC
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|Virginia Tech
|1/0
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|Wisconsin
|1/0
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|Michigan
|0/2
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/1
|South Carolina
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|Akron
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|Arkansas
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|Auburn
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|Alabama
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|Northwestern
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|Southern Illinois
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|Georgia
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|North Carolina
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|Washington St
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
Projected Day 4 Scores
If relay and 1650 free seeds hold, here are the projected results at the conclusion of the meet:
- Virginia – 528.5
- Texas – 436
- Florida – 359
- Tennessee – 288
- Stanford – 250
- Louisville – 215
- USC – 195
- Indiana – 189
- Ohio State – 160
- NC State – 154
- Cal – 150
- Michigan – 141.5
- Georgia – 129
- Texas A&M – 99
- Wisconsin – 98
- (tie) Duke / North Carolina – 80
- Purdue – 69
- LSU – 51
- Auburn – 50
- Minnesota – 44
- Arizona State – 36
- UCLA – 35
- Alabama – 26
- Virginia Tech – 22
- Utah – 21
- South Carolina – 16
- Southern Illinois – 15
- Northwestern – 14
- Penn – 13
- Washington St – 9
- (tie) Kansas / Miami (OH) / Notre Dame / Rutgers – 6
- (tie) Cincinnati / Florida State – 4
- (tie) Akron / Arkansas / Houston / Miami (FL) – 3
- Nebraska – 2
If Texas swimmers and their diver who made A-final all get their maximum scores, they’d be at 450 points going into the relay. If UVa goes minimum, without any individual DQs, they’d be at 447.5. Horns are alive but on life support.
After Day 3 360.5 319
1,650 Free 0 20
200 Back 1 0
100 Free 24 0
200 Breast 39 29
200 Fly 23 62
Diving 0 20
But neither of those things will happen.
It’s wild that Texas can feel flat and they’ll still take home 2nd place. Just shows the depth they have. They’re so inconsistent.
Wonder what next year will look like for them at this meet..
UVA could have it wrapped up after the W 200 FL.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=CtGxusvUT3k
https://youtu.be/6GkNYSQDchY
Might help to add the 1650