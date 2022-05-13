Italians Cocconcelli, Marcotti Among UNC Asheville’s 2022 Recruiting Class

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Following a successful 2021-22 season that included going a perfect 8-0 in dual meets, the UNC Asheville women’s swimming & diving program has recently announced its eight-member recruiting class for 2022, including a pair of international swimmers.

Italian natives Beatrice Cocconcelli and Anna Marcotti will join the Bulldogs in the fall, adding some high-end freestyle and IM options to the team’s lineup.

Cocconcelli, a native of Bologna, comes in with a solid base of meter times in IM and freestyle.

Cocconcelli’s Best Times (SCY Conversions)

200 IM – 2:18.30 SCM (2:04.95)

400 IM – 4:59.18 SCM (4:29.53)

100 free – 59.14 LCM (51.83)

200 free – 2:07.03 LCM (1:51.55)

400/500 free – 4:29.53 LCM (5:01.99)

Cocconcelli’s converted time in the 200 IM would’ve ranked her first on the UNC Asheville roster last season, while she would also sit second in the 400 IM, 200 free and 500 free.

“I thought UNCA was the best decision for me because of the good impression both student-athletes and coaches made on me,” Cocconcelli told UNC Asheville Athletics. “They seemed really friendly and enthusiastic about me. Moreover, I’m really interested in environmental science, and the location is great to do outdoor fieldwork studies. I can’t wait to get to Asheville!”

Marcotti is more of a pure freestyler, holding slightly quicker bests than Cocconcelli.

Marcotti’s Best Times (SCY Conversions)

50 free – 26.30 SCM (23.69)

100 free – 56.65 SCM (51.03)

200 free – 2:03.20 SCM (1:50.99)

400/500 free – 4:21.32 SCM (4:58.65)

Marcotti would’ve ranked second on the team last season in the 200 and 500 free, along with third in the 100 free and fourth in the 50 free, making her a potential relay contributor.

“I decided to choose UNC Asheville because from the first moment I spoke with them, the coaches and staff were very nice and helpful,” Marcotti told UNC Asheville Athletics. “I also loved the friendly spirit of the team and wonderful campus!”

UNC Asheville finished third at the CCSA Championships in February, and Cocconcelli and Marcotti both have conversions that indicate they’re likely to make the ‘A’ final in whichever three events they opt to race at the meet. next season.

Read about the Bulldogs’ full 2022 recruiting class here.

