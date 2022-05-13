Ryan Lochte Describes the Moment He Achieved His Lifelong Goal

Thanks to presenting partner SPIRE Academy, a scholastic boarding school where individuals: excel academically, master life’s necessary personal skills, experience tomorrow’s emerging career opportunities and exceed expectations in their sport or other passion specialization.
Since Childhood, 12x Olympic medalist and SPIRE Ambassador Ryan Lochte‘s lifelong goal had been to break a world record and win a gold medal at the Olympics. In 2008, the swimming superstar finally accomplished all of that in one race.
Watch Ryan Lochte earn his first individual Olympic gold medal in the 200 back, topping Aaron Peirsol and breaking the world record in the process.
We went to a very special practice in Geneva, Ohio: a SPIRE Academy Swim Camp featuring SPIRE Ambassador Ryan Lochte. See it the PRACTICE + PANCAKES with Lochte here.
Although he is the current WR holder, I think there’s an argument he should’ve focused on the 200 back over the 200IM during his comeback for Tokyo.
He could make the team with 1:54, which I think is doable if his underwaters are on point and his conditioning is there. And it’s a much easier race than the 2IM in my opinion.
I have wondered about that myself. It seemed to me that his breaststroke might have been in decline after his knee injury, which (I think) wouldn’t be as much of an issue in backstroke.
I think his endurance for doing a 200 of a consistent stroke regressed in the 5 years since Rio and honestly it might have started with injuries prior to Rio.
Vintage Jeah!
That was, indeed, a fine swim! If I remember correctly, Lochte had the flu earlier in the week — he faded to 3rd in the last 100 of the 400 IM — but he recovered nicely for this race 5 days later.
Also, Lochte’s ankle lace came untied when he jumped in for the start of the 200 Back, and he swam that whole race with a dangling string coming off his foot! The dude was unflappable!
What is ankle lace? was he wearing a brace in the water? Is that allowed?