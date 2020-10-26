Israel Ki Anastasia Gorbenko Ne Break Kiya Another Record

17-Year-Old Anastasia Gorbenko Ne Apni Shaandaar Performance Se Apni Worth Prove Ki Hai Spades Mei International Swimming League Ke Early Matches Mei, Israeli National Records Ko Strike Down Karte Huye Aur Har Win Mei Points Badhate Huye.

Unki Latest Victim Ek Baar Phir Se 100m IM Rahi, Jaha Gorbenko Ne Apne Hi Record Ko Break Karte Huye .15 Seconds Ka Kam Time Lete Huye Ek Naya Israeli National Record Banaya.

Is Match Mei Enter Karne Se Pahle Apne Lifetime Best #3 Aur 58.21 Ke Israeli Standard Time Ke Saath ‘Stay Wavy’ Swimmer Ne Is Match Mei 58.06 Time Par Hi Clock Stop Karke LA Current Squad Ke Liye 7 Points Claim Ki Aur 2nd Place Par Rahi. Winner Runa Imai Jo Ki Tokyo Frog Kings Ki Jinhone 57.94 Ki Timing Ke Final Results Ke Saath 58 Seconds Ke Under Ye Mark Claim Kiya.

Is ISL Ke 2 Meets Aur 4 Din Ke Competition Mei Hi Gorbenko Ne 4 Israeli Records Aur 2 European Junior Records Break Kiya.

100 Free – 52.36 (Israel Record & European Junior Record) – Since Overtaken Again By Teammate Andi Murez

100 IM – 06 (Isreal Record)

200 IM – 2:06.46 (Israel Record & European Junior Record)

400 IM – 4:35.05 (Israel Record)

Total Unhone 16 Israeli Records Hold Kiya Hua Hai: Individual Long Course Events Mei 5, Long Course Relays Mei 4, Aur Individual Short Course Events Mei 7.