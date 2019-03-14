Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

ISL Team Iron Starts Loading Arsenal With Atkinson & Kromowidjojo

Last month, multiple Olympic gold medalist Katinka Hosszu of Hungary and International Swimming League (ISL) founder Konstantin Grigorishin announced that Hungary’s Iron Lady would be serving as an official ambassador to the ISL with ownership of a team. The team, Iron Swim Budapest, is currently scheduled to compete in front of its home crowd the last weekend of October and we now know at least 2 additional members of the roster who will be repping the team.

World Record holder Alia Atkinson of Jamaica and 2012 double Olympic gold medalist Ranomi Kromowidjojo of Netherlands have both revealed that they will be joining Team Iron. Each athlete seemingly has her own unique nickname as part of the squad, with Atkinson’s IG post indicating she is the ‘Iron Jaguar’, while Kromo’s moniker reads, ‘Iron Panda.’

Excited! I have joined @iron_isl yeaaaah 💪🏽💪🏽🐼 #ironpanda #ironteam #isl #nowworkonmy400IMskills 🤔😏

Welcome to the team @alia_atkinson, the Iron Jaguar!! 🇯🇲🙌🏼 #Iron #TeamIron #IronJaguar #ISL Üdv a csapatban @alia_atkinson, ő az Iron Jaguar! 🇯🇲💪🏼 #Iron #TeamIron #IronJaguar #ISL

Atkinson’s and Kromo’s announcements weren’t the only ISL news this week, as the London team beefed up big-time with a wave of Australian notables joining Brit Adam Peaty’s line-up. As we reported, Minna Atherton, Elijah Winnington, Holly Barratt, Alex Graham, Taylor McKeown and Jess Hansen are among the Aussies added to already-named Kyle Chalmers, Cate Campbell, Bronte Campbell and Emma McKeon set to compete as members of Team London.

Brent

Can we get roster lists of the teams that have been forming so we can see the progress?

13 minutes ago
Braden Keith

Hi Brent, the roll-out has been really slow and disjointed. We’re not sure why some teams are announcing and others are not; we’re hearing about other athletes committing. Rob Woodhouse, owner of the London team, is an agent, so maybe he’s getting contracts signed more quickly?

23 seconds ago

