IPC Announces Paris 2024 Paralympic Program Will Match 2020

The sports represented at the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France, will match those at the 2020 games in Toyko, the International Paralympic Committee announced after a meeting of its governing board in London Friday.

The following 22 sports, including swimming, will make up the program: archery, athletics (track & field), badminton, blind football, boccia, canoe, cycling, equestrian, goalball, judo, powerlifting, rowing, shooting, sitting volleyball, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, triathlon, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair fencing, wheelchair rugby, and wheelchair tennis.

The IPC reviewed 23 sports’ applications for inclusion. Cerebral Palsy football was the only sport to miss the cut; 2020 is slated to be the first time since 1984 that CP football is not played. IPC President Andrew Parsons said the decision keep the sport out of the program was in part due to Games’ mission to have gender parity in the number of participating athletes – CP football is a predominantly male sport. Additionally, the IPC has committed to keeping costs stable.

“We explored every possible option to see how CP Football could fit into the sport programme,” Parsons explained. “Clearly, the sport’s inclusion would have impacted the gender balance of the Games. The only way to compensate this would have been to remove male athlete slots from other sports – a move that would then have resulted in 23 sports and additional costs – or not include another predominantly male sport. This move would have reduced the number of high support needs athletes, a move that would have gone against our guiding principles.

“I know the CP Football community will be disappointed at our decision, but if the sport continues to make progress and further develops the women’s game, then it will be in a much stronger position for inclusion in future Paralympic Games.”

In comparison to 2016, when CP football was last contested, the 2020 lineup also dropped sailing but added badminton and taekwondo.

Beyond the Paris program, the IPC is expected to discuss Russia’s status with the organization, as well as Malaysia’s refusal to host Israeli athletes at the 2019 WPS World Championships, this weekend in London.