International Swimming League Match 2 in Naples: Day Two Live Recap

2019 International Swimming League: Group A, Match 2 – Naples

SwimSwam’s Jared Anderson provides live color commentary on each race in italics, below:

Lane Assignments

Cali Condors 237.5 points – Lanes 7/8

Energy Standard 230 points – Lanes 5/6

Aqua Centurions 174 points – Lanes 3/4

DC Trident 162.5 points – Lanes 1/2

Women’s 100 free

Olivia Smoliga was first at the 25 wall but Sarah Sjostrom and and her Energy Standard teammate Kayla Sanchez moved ahead at the 50 wall. Sjostrom and Sanchez battled stroke for stroke down the final 25 meters and finished 1-2, adding 16 points to Energy Standard’s total. Sjostrom touched in 51.66, Sanchez went 51.87, and DC Trident’s Siobhan Haughey was 3rd with 51.93. Smoliga finished 4th with 52.32 just ahead of hometown favorite Federica Pellegrini of Aqua Centurions.

It’s a second-straight win for Sjostrom here, and a tone-setting swim for Energy Standard with the 1-2. Sanchez moved up two spots from where Penny Oleksiak finished last week. The Aqua Centurions swapped out both of their entrants from last week after a 7-8 finish, and it paid off with a 5th-place finish from Pellegrini.

UPDATED SCORE:

Energy Standard – 246 Cali Condors – 245.5 Aqua Centurions – 179 DC Trident – 170.5

Men’s 100 free

Evgeny Rylov, a last-minute substitution, led at the 50 but Caeleb Dressel was incredible over the last 30 meter and he got his hand to the wall first for Cali Condors. 45.77 for Derssel. Chad Le Clos and Evgeny Rylov tied for 2nd with 46.72, propelling Energy Standard further ahead of Cali Condors.

Dressel was only 4th at the 50 turn, but surged back to pick up a key win for the Cali Condors. Dressel was a full second faster than last week’s winner, Chad le Clos Le Clos dropped two tenths and still lost by a second.. Big-picture, though, Energy Standard is swimming very well on day 2 with a 2-3 finish there. They were 1-2 last week, however. DC Trident really struggled here with the 7th and 8th place finishers.

UPDATED SCORE:

Energy Standard – 259 Cali Condors – 257.5 Aqua Centurions – 188 DC Trident –

Women’s 100 breast

Lilly King – CAC – 1:04.21 Molly Hannis – CAC – 1:05.13 Bethany Galat – DCT – 1:05.21 Martina Carraro – AQC – 1:06.16 Leiston Pickett – DCT – 1:06.40 Georgia Bohl – AQC – 1:07.01 Kierra Smith – ENS – 1:07.21 Viktoria Gunes – ENS – 1:07.28

Lilly King (1:04.21) and Molly Hannis went 1-2 from lanes 8 and 7 to add another 16 points for Cali Condors. Bethany Galat was third in lane 1, ahead of Martina Carraro of Aqua Centurions. Energy Standard touched 7th and 8th.

Lilly King has been the breaststroke weapon so far. She crushed this race, and Molly Hannis finished second for the second-straight week. Energy Standard struggled hard here last week (6th, 7th), and was actually worse this time around in 7th and 8th, despite swapping out 8th place Georgia Bohl for Viktoria Gunes. Energy Standard just doesn’t have the sprint breaststrokers – most of their top breaststrokers are more 200 types.

Men’s 100 breast

Ilya Shymanovich – ENS – 56.35 Nicolo Martinenghi – AQC – 56.97 Fabio Scozzoli – AQC – 57.32 Nic Fink – CAC – 57.70 Kevin Cordes – DCT – 58.39 Andrew Wilson – CAC – 59.46 Cody Miller – DCT – 59.60 Sergey Shevtsov – ENS – 1:00.78*

*did not meet time standard

200 breast champion Ilya Shymanovich of Energy Standard was out first and maintained his lead throughout, holding off Aqua Centurions teammates Nicolo Martinenghi and Fabio Scozzoli who charged hard at the end. Energy Standard picked up only 9 points from Shymanovich because Sergey Shevtsov missed the time standard and was penalized a point.

Shymanovich held on to beat a surging duo from the Aqua Centurions. We talked over the week about the Centurions needing to better press their breaststroke advantage, and a 2-3 here is much more in line with that. Energy Standard was 1-3 last week, but losing Anton Chupkov hurt them badly as their second entrant was 8th and will get zero points after missing the benchmark time. Both Cali entrants moved up one spot, and so did both DC Trident entrants. Adding Kevin Cordes to that mix was a nice boost for the Trident.

UPDATED SCORE:

Cali Condors – 281.5 Energy Standard – 271 Aqua Centurions – 209 DC Trident – 189.5

Women’s 400 free

Ariarne Titmus – CAC – 3:58.34 Melanie Margalis – CAC – 3:58.85 Sarah Kohler – AQC – 4:00.87 Leah Neale – DCT – 4:03.80 Charlotte Bonnet – ENS – 4:03.99 Emma Barksdale – DCT – 4:07.64 Mary-Sophie Harvey – ENS – 4:07.90 Hannah Miley – AQC – 4:09.61

Cali Condors dominated the women’s 400 free with a 1-2 finish from Ariarne Titmus (3:58.34) and Melanie Margalis. Titmus took it out early and was followed by Charlotte Bonnet and Sarah Kohler but by the 150 wall, Margalis had moved to second. Bonnet ended up fading to fifth while Kohler maintained her position at third.

Without last week’s winner, Ledecky, in the mix, the Condors were free to fly to a 1-2 finish. Titmus was actually faster last week trying to track down Ledecky, but Melanie Margalis was faster than Hali Flickinger was last week. The DC Trident held up reasonably well without Ledecky. Leah Neale was almost three seconds faster than last week and moved up from 5th to 4th. Meanwhile Emma Barksdale had a nice swim to finish 6th. Most teams seemed to avoid tricky doubles, too, although Energy Standard’s Charlotte Bonnet was a medley relay member last week and might pull that double in this session tonight.

Men’s 400 free

Zane Grothe – DCT – 3:41.03 Mykhaylo Romanchuk – ENS – 3:41.38 Poul Zellmann – AQC – 3:41.80 Anton Ipsen – CAC – 3:43.11 Velimir Stjvpanovic – DCT – 3:43.49 Kregor Zirk – ENS – 3:45.11 Mark Szaranek – CAC – 3:47.24 Travis Mahoney – AQC – 3:47.32

Poul Zellmann from Aqua Centurions held the lead through the first 250 meters but Mykhaylo Romanchuk took over the lead at the 300. Zane Grothe pulled into the lead from out in lane 1 at the 375 and got the win for DC Trident with 3:41.03, edging Romanchuk by .35.

Only one change between the 8 entrants from last week, and that was to replace the absent Townley Haas from Cali. DC’s Grothe won again on a brutal back half. DC is a very distance-oriented team – that’s not serving them very well in the ISL format, specifically, but it is a strength to build on. Energy Standard held their positions from last week and Cali moved down a spot (3-7 last week but 4-7 this week). Still, Cali holds a 17.5-point lead heading into the women’s medley relay.

UPDATED TEAM SCORES:

1. Cali Condors – 304.5

2. Energy Standard – 287

3. Aqua Centurions – 223

4. DC Trident – 210

Women’s 4×100 medley

Cali Condors 1 – 3:47.46 DC Trident 1 – 3:50.60 Energy Standard 2 – 3:50.87 Cali Condors 2 – 3:51.00 Energy Standard 1 – 3:53.22 Aqua Centurions 1 – 3:54.01 Aqua Centurions 2 – 3:56.00 DC Trident 2 – 3:57.49

Cali Condors won the medley relay easily but didn’t get the shutout they’d hoped for, as DC Trident and Energy Standard moved past the Condors’ second team to finish in 2nd and 3rd place. Condors went 1-4 for 28 points and Energy Standard took 3-5 for 20 points.

Last week, Cali went 1-2, thanks in large part to their elite backstrokers and breaststrokers. This week, their backstrokers (Smoliga and Masse) actually tied down to the hundredth as the fastest leadoff legs in the field, and the two relays led handily by the end of the breaststroke. But they ultimately may have been better served by splitting their relays a little more, as the B team fell all the way to fourth late. Energy Standard went 3-5, and only lost 8 points to Cali in the event, compared to 16 points last week.

