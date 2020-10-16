Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

International Swimming League – Match 1 – Risultati Ufficiali Con I Tempi

INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – MATCH 1

Dopo il nostro recap live, vi alleghiamo di seguito tutti i risultati delle gare disputate oggi pomeriggio durante la prima giornata del Match 1 Della International Swimming League.

INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE

DAY 1 RISULTATI IN PDF

100 metri farfalla donne

  1. Sarah Sjostrom (ENS) 9 Pts – 56.00
  2. Anastasiya Shkurdai (ENS) 7 Pts – 56.07
  3. Kelsi Dahlia (CAC) 6 Pts – 56.70
  4. Erika Brown (CAC) 5 Pts – 56.80
  5.  Arina Surkova (NYB) 4 Pts – 57.18
  6. Jeanette Ottesen (NYB) 3 Pts – 57.81
  7. Kendyl Stewart (LAC) 2 Pts – 57.83
  8. Katie McLaughlin (LAC) 1 Pts – 57.93

100 METRI FARFALLA UOMINI

  1. Tom Shields (LAC) 12 Pts – 49.58
  2. Caeleb Dressel (CAC) 7 Pts – 49.62
  3. Maxime Rooney (LAC) 6 Pts – 49.84
  4. Chad le Clos (ENS) 5 Pts – 49.97
  5. Marcin Cieslak (CAC) 4 Pts – 50.54
  6. Max Litchfield (NYB) 3 Pts – 50.77
  7. Jan Switkowski (NYB) 0 Pts – 52.16
  8. Kregor Zirk (ENS) 0 Pts – 52.36

200 metri dorso donne

  1. Emily Seebohm (ENS) 15 Pts – 2:02.70
  2. Beata Nelson (CAC) 7 Pts – 2:02.99
  3. Hali Flickinger (CAC) 6 Pts – 2:06.03
  4. Helena Gasson (LAC) 5 Pts – 2:07.13
  5. Tevyn Waddell (NYB) 4 Pts – 2:07.17
  6. Chloe Golding (NYB) 0 Pts – 2:08.51
  7. Ali Deloof (LAC) 0 Pts – 2:08.86
  8. Mary-Sophie Harvey (ENS) 0 Pts – 2:09.91

200 metri dorso uomini

  1. Radoslaw Kawecki (CAC) 9 Pts – 1:48.51
  2. Ryan Murphy (LAC) 7 Pts – 1:48.73
  3. Evengy Rylov (ENS) 6 Pts – 1:49.48
  4. Jakub Skierka (NYB) 5 Pts – 1:50.48
  5. Adam Telegdy (NYB) 4 Pts – 1:51.42
  6. Coleman Stewart (CAC) 3 Pts – 1:54.55
  7. Kliment Kolesnikov (ENS) 2 Pts – 1:55.70
  8. Jacob Heidtmann (LAC) 1 Pts – 1:56.19

200 METRI RANA DONNE

  1. Lilly King (CAC) 15 Pts – 2:17.11
  2. Emily Escobedo (NYB) 7 Pts – 2:18.46
  3. Molly Renshaw (NYB) 6 Pts – 2:19.32
  4. Meghan Small (CAC) 5 Pts – 2:21.16
  5. Julia Sebastian (LAC) 4 Pts – 2:21.62
  6. Viktoria Gunes (ENS) 0 Pts – 2:23.95
  7. Breeja Larson (ENS) 0 Pts – 2:24.11
  8. Kierra Smith (LAC) DQ 0 Pts – 2:21.01

200 METRI RANA UOMINI

  1. Marco Koch (NYB) 19 Pts – 2:02.12
  2. Will Licon (LAC) 7 Pts – 2:04.28
  3. Ilya Shymanovich (ENS) 6 Pts – 2:04.31
  4. Josh Prenot (LAC) 5 Pts – 2:06.60
  5. Maxim Stupin (ENS) 0 Pts – 2:07.14
  6. James Wilby (NYB) 0 Pts – 2:07.52
  7. Kevin Cordes (CAC) 0 Pts – 2:08.70
  8. Mark Szaranek (CAC) 0 Pts – 2:10.78

4×100 metri stile libero donne

  1. Energy Standard 2 – 3:28.51
  2. LA Current 1 – 3:29.66
  3. Cali Condors 1 – 3:29.87
  4. New York Breakers 1 -3:32.67
  5. LA Current 2 – 3:32.73
  6. Cali Condors 2 – 3:34.91
  7. New York Breakers 2 – 3:37.38
  8. Energy Standard 1 –  3:37.86

50 METRI STILE LIBERO UOMINI

  1. Florent Manaudou (ENS) 12 Pts – 20.63
  2. Caeleb Dressel (CAC) 7 Pts – 20.85
  3. Justin Ress (CAC) 6 Pts – 21.08
  4. Kristian Gkolomeev (LAC) 5 Pts – 21.10
  5. Michael Andrew (NYB) 4 Pts – 21.40
  6. Matthew Richards (NYB) 3 Pts – 21.47
  7. Dylan Carter (LAC) 0 Pts – 21.51
  8. Ben Proud (ENS) 0 Pts – 21.52

50 METRI STILE LIBERO DONNE

  1. Sarah Sjostrom (ENS) 10 Pts – 23.48
  2. Beryl Gastaldello (LAC) 7 Pts -23.94
  3. Olivia Smoliga (CAC) 6 Pts – 24.05
  4. Arina Surkova (NYB) 5 Pts – 24.18
  5. Abbey Weitzel (LAC) 4 Pts – 24.22
  6. Erika Brown (CAC) 3 Pts – 24.27
  7. Pernilla Blume (ENS) 2 Pts – 24.38
  8. Jeanette Ottesen (NYB) 0 Pts – 24.73

200 METRI MISTI UOMINI

  1. Andrew Seliskar (LAC) 10 Pts – 1:52.97
  2. Tomoe Hvas (LAC) 7 Pts – 1:54.51
  3. Joe Litchfield (NYB) 6 Pts – 1:54.87
  4. Lewis Clareburt (NYB) 5 Pts – 1:54.89
  5. Max Litchfield (ENS) 4 Pts – 1:55.79
  6. Max Stupin (ENS) 3 Pts – 1:56.54
  7. Mark Szaranek (CAC) 2 Pts – 1:57.19
  8. Gunnar Bentz (CAC) 0 Pts – 1:57.53

200 METRI MISTI DONNE

  1. Melanie Margalis (CAC) 19 Pts – 2:04.06
  2. Abbie Wood (NYB) 7 Pts – 2:05.89
  3. Anastasia Gorbenko (LAC) 6 Pts – 2:06.46
  4. Meghan Small (CAC) 5 Pts – 2:08.48
  5. Zsuzsanna Jakabos (ENS) 0 Pts – 2:09.54
  6. Helena Gasson (LAC) 0 Pts – 2:09.62
  7. Molly Renshaw (NYB) 0 Pts – 2:11.59
  8. Viktoriya Gunnes (ENS) 0 Pts -2:11.91

50 METRI RANA UOMINI

  1. Ilya Shymanovich (ENS) 19 Pts – 25.64
  2. Felipe Lima (ENS) 7 Pts – 26.06
  3. Felipe Silva Franca (LAC) 6 Pts – 26.27
  4. Michael Andrew (NYB) 5 Pts – 26.36
  5. James Wilby (NYB) 0 Pts – 27.09
  6. Marcin Cieslak (CAC) 0 Pts – 27.19
  7. Will Licon (LAC) 0 Pts – 27.20
  8. Kevin Cordes (CAC) 0 Pts – 27.40

50 METRI RANA DONNE

  1. Lilly King (CAC) – 28.86
  2. Benedetta Pilato (ENS) – 28.97
  3. Molly Hannis (CAC) – 29.04
  4. Imogen Clark (ENS) – 29.85
  5. Emily Escobedo (NYB) – 30.42
  6. Sarah Vasey (NYB) – 30.46
  7. Abbey Weitzel (LAC) – 30.91
  8. Kierra Smith (LAC) – 31.33

MEN’S 4X100 FREE RELAY

  1. LA Current – 3:06.18
  2. Energy Standard – 3:07.69
  3. Cali Condors – 3:08.23
  4. New York Breakers – 3:10.30
  5. Energy Standard – 3:10.42
  6. Cali Condors – 3:10.74
  7. New York Breakers – 3:12.27
  8. LA Current – 3:14.35

50 METRI DORSO DONNE

  1. Olivia Smoliga (CAC) 24 Pts – 25.74
  2. Beryl Gastaldello (LAC) 7 Pts – 26.34
  3. Emily Seebohm (ENS) 6 Pts – 26.71
  4. Georgia Davies (ENS) 0 Pts – 26.80
  5. Sherridon Dressel (CAC) 0 Pts – 26.88
  6. Ali Deloof (LAC) 0 Pts – 27.01
  7. Tevyn Waddel (NYB) 0 Pts – 27.46
  8. Chloe Goulding (NYB) 0 Pts – 28.02

50 METRI DORSO UOMINI

  1. Ryan Murphy (LAC) 24 Pts – 22.99
  2. Justin Ress (CAC) 7 Pts – 23.08
  3. Coleman Stewart (CAC) 6 Pts – 23.22
  4. Dylan Carter (LAC) 0 Pts – 23.90
  5. Florent Manaudou (ENS) 0 Pts – 23.90
  6. Michael Andrew (NYB) 0 Pts – 23.91
  7. Joe Litchfield (NYB) 0 Pts – 24.00
  8. Kliment Kolesnikov (NYB) 0 Pts – 24.05

400 METRI STILE LIBERO DONNE

  1. Melanie Margalis (CAC) 15 Pts – 3:58.43
  2. Siobhan Haughey (ENS) 7 Pts – 3:58.58
  3. Hali Flickinger (CAC) 6 Pts – 4:03.18
  4. Boglarka Kapas (NYB) 5 Pts – 4:04.17
  5. Anja Késley (NYB) 4 Pts – 4:06.32
  6. Makayla Sargent (LAC) 0 Pts – 4:09.72
  7. Zsuzanna Jakabos (ENS) 0 Pts – 4:10.47
  8. Claire Rasmus (LAC) 0 Pts – 4:10.61

400 METRI STILE LIBERO UOMINI

  1. Danas Rapsys (ENS) 12 Pts – 3:39.36
  2. Brendon Smith (NYB) 7 Pts – 3:41.32
  3. Felix Aubock (NYB) 6 Pts – 3:41.39
  4. Jacob Heidtman (LAC) 5 Pts – 3:41.48
  5. Max Litchfield (ENS) 4 Pts – 3:41.88
  6. Fernando Scheffer (LAC) 3 Pts – 3:43.96
  7. Khader Baqlah (CAC) 0 Pts – 3:49.90
  8. Townley Haas (CAC) 0 Pts – 3:52.37

STAFFETTA 4X100 METRI MISTI DONNE

  1. Cali Condors – 3:47.92
  2. Energy Standard 2 – 3:48.81
  3. Cali Condors 2 – 3:51.65
  4. Energy Standard – 3:52.60
  5. LA Current – 3:53.43
  6. New York Breakers 2 – 3:53.75
  7. LA Current 2 – 3:53.81
  8. New York Breakers – 3:55.53

staffetta 4×100 metri misti uomini

  1. LA Current – 3:23.27
  2. Energy Standard 2 – 3:23.33
  3. LA Current 2 – 3:26.13
  4. Energy Standard – 3:26.98
  5. Cali Condors – 3:26.99
  6. Cali Condors 2 – 3:27.85
  7. New York Breakers – 3:29.08
  8. New York Breakers 2 – 3:30.94

