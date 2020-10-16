International Swimming League – Match 1 – Risultati Ufficiali Con I Tempi

INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – MATCH 1
- Venerdì 16 October: ore 16:00
- Sabato, 17 Ottobre: ore 20:00
- Duna Arena – Budapest, Hungary
- Short Course Meters (SCM) format
- Teams: Energy Standard, Cali Condors, LA Current, NY Breakers,
Dopo il nostro recap live, vi alleghiamo di seguito tutti i risultati delle gare disputate oggi pomeriggio durante la prima giornata del Match 1 Della International Swimming League.
INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE
DAY 1 RISULTATI IN PDF
100 metri farfalla donne
- Sarah Sjostrom (ENS) 9 Pts – 56.00
- Anastasiya Shkurdai (ENS) 7 Pts – 56.07
- Kelsi Dahlia (CAC) 6 Pts – 56.70
- Erika Brown (CAC) 5 Pts – 56.80
- Arina Surkova (NYB) 4 Pts – 57.18
- Jeanette Ottesen (NYB) 3 Pts – 57.81
- Kendyl Stewart (LAC) 2 Pts – 57.83
- Katie McLaughlin (LAC) 1 Pts – 57.93
100 METRI FARFALLA UOMINI
- Tom Shields (LAC) 12 Pts – 49.58
- Caeleb Dressel (CAC) 7 Pts – 49.62
- Maxime Rooney (LAC) 6 Pts – 49.84
- Chad le Clos (ENS) 5 Pts – 49.97
- Marcin Cieslak (CAC) 4 Pts – 50.54
- Max Litchfield (NYB) 3 Pts – 50.77
- Jan Switkowski (NYB) 0 Pts – 52.16
- Kregor Zirk (ENS) 0 Pts – 52.36
200 metri dorso donne
- Emily Seebohm (ENS) 15 Pts – 2:02.70
- Beata Nelson (CAC) 7 Pts – 2:02.99
- Hali Flickinger (CAC) 6 Pts – 2:06.03
- Helena Gasson (LAC) 5 Pts – 2:07.13
- Tevyn Waddell (NYB) 4 Pts – 2:07.17
- Chloe Golding (NYB) 0 Pts – 2:08.51
- Ali Deloof (LAC) 0 Pts – 2:08.86
- Mary-Sophie Harvey (ENS) 0 Pts – 2:09.91
200 metri dorso uomini
- Radoslaw Kawecki (CAC) 9 Pts – 1:48.51
- Ryan Murphy (LAC) 7 Pts – 1:48.73
- Evengy Rylov (ENS) 6 Pts – 1:49.48
- Jakub Skierka (NYB) 5 Pts – 1:50.48
- Adam Telegdy (NYB) 4 Pts – 1:51.42
- Coleman Stewart (CAC) 3 Pts – 1:54.55
- Kliment Kolesnikov (ENS) 2 Pts – 1:55.70
- Jacob Heidtmann (LAC) 1 Pts – 1:56.19
200 METRI RANA DONNE
- Lilly King (CAC) 15 Pts – 2:17.11
- Emily Escobedo (NYB) 7 Pts – 2:18.46
- Molly Renshaw (NYB) 6 Pts – 2:19.32
- Meghan Small (CAC) 5 Pts – 2:21.16
- Julia Sebastian (LAC) 4 Pts – 2:21.62
- Viktoria Gunes (ENS) 0 Pts – 2:23.95
- Breeja Larson (ENS) 0 Pts – 2:24.11
- Kierra Smith (LAC) DQ 0 Pts – 2:21.01
200 METRI RANA UOMINI
- Marco Koch (NYB) 19 Pts – 2:02.12
- Will Licon (LAC) 7 Pts – 2:04.28
- Ilya Shymanovich (ENS) 6 Pts – 2:04.31
- Josh Prenot (LAC) 5 Pts – 2:06.60
- Maxim Stupin (ENS) 0 Pts – 2:07.14
- James Wilby (NYB) 0 Pts – 2:07.52
- Kevin Cordes (CAC) 0 Pts – 2:08.70
- Mark Szaranek (CAC) 0 Pts – 2:10.78
4×100 metri stile libero donne
- Energy Standard 2 – 3:28.51
- LA Current 1 – 3:29.66
- Cali Condors 1 – 3:29.87
- New York Breakers 1 -3:32.67
- LA Current 2 – 3:32.73
- Cali Condors 2 – 3:34.91
- New York Breakers 2 – 3:37.38
- Energy Standard 1 – 3:37.86
50 METRI STILE LIBERO UOMINI
- Florent Manaudou (ENS) 12 Pts – 20.63
- Caeleb Dressel (CAC) 7 Pts – 20.85
- Justin Ress (CAC) 6 Pts – 21.08
- Kristian Gkolomeev (LAC) 5 Pts – 21.10
- Michael Andrew (NYB) 4 Pts – 21.40
- Matthew Richards (NYB) 3 Pts – 21.47
- Dylan Carter (LAC) 0 Pts – 21.51
- Ben Proud (ENS) 0 Pts – 21.52
50 METRI STILE LIBERO DONNE
- Sarah Sjostrom (ENS) 10 Pts – 23.48
- Beryl Gastaldello (LAC) 7 Pts -23.94
- Olivia Smoliga (CAC) 6 Pts – 24.05
- Arina Surkova (NYB) 5 Pts – 24.18
- Abbey Weitzel (LAC) 4 Pts – 24.22
- Erika Brown (CAC) 3 Pts – 24.27
- Pernilla Blume (ENS) 2 Pts – 24.38
- Jeanette Ottesen (NYB) 0 Pts – 24.73
200 METRI MISTI UOMINI
- Andrew Seliskar (LAC) 10 Pts – 1:52.97
- Tomoe Hvas (LAC) 7 Pts – 1:54.51
- Joe Litchfield (NYB) 6 Pts – 1:54.87
- Lewis Clareburt (NYB) 5 Pts – 1:54.89
- Max Litchfield (ENS) 4 Pts – 1:55.79
- Max Stupin (ENS) 3 Pts – 1:56.54
- Mark Szaranek (CAC) 2 Pts – 1:57.19
- Gunnar Bentz (CAC) 0 Pts – 1:57.53
200 METRI MISTI DONNE
- Melanie Margalis (CAC) 19 Pts – 2:04.06
- Abbie Wood (NYB) 7 Pts – 2:05.89
- Anastasia Gorbenko (LAC) 6 Pts – 2:06.46
- Meghan Small (CAC) 5 Pts – 2:08.48
- Zsuzsanna Jakabos (ENS) 0 Pts – 2:09.54
- Helena Gasson (LAC) 0 Pts – 2:09.62
- Molly Renshaw (NYB) 0 Pts – 2:11.59
- Viktoriya Gunnes (ENS) 0 Pts -2:11.91
50 METRI RANA UOMINI
- Ilya Shymanovich (ENS) 19 Pts – 25.64
- Felipe Lima (ENS) 7 Pts – 26.06
- Felipe Silva Franca (LAC) 6 Pts – 26.27
- Michael Andrew (NYB) 5 Pts – 26.36
- James Wilby (NYB) 0 Pts – 27.09
- Marcin Cieslak (CAC) 0 Pts – 27.19
- Will Licon (LAC) 0 Pts – 27.20
- Kevin Cordes (CAC) 0 Pts – 27.40
50 METRI RANA DONNE
- Lilly King (CAC) – 28.86
- Benedetta Pilato (ENS) – 28.97
- Molly Hannis (CAC) – 29.04
- Imogen Clark (ENS) – 29.85
- Emily Escobedo (NYB) – 30.42
- Sarah Vasey (NYB) – 30.46
- Abbey Weitzel (LAC) – 30.91
- Kierra Smith (LAC) – 31.33
MEN’S 4X100 FREE RELAY
- LA Current – 3:06.18
- Energy Standard – 3:07.69
- Cali Condors – 3:08.23
- New York Breakers – 3:10.30
- Energy Standard – 3:10.42
- Cali Condors – 3:10.74
- New York Breakers – 3:12.27
- LA Current – 3:14.35
50 METRI DORSO DONNE
- Olivia Smoliga (CAC) 24 Pts – 25.74
- Beryl Gastaldello (LAC) 7 Pts – 26.34
- Emily Seebohm (ENS) 6 Pts – 26.71
- Georgia Davies (ENS) 0 Pts – 26.80
- Sherridon Dressel (CAC) 0 Pts – 26.88
- Ali Deloof (LAC) 0 Pts – 27.01
- Tevyn Waddel (NYB) 0 Pts – 27.46
- Chloe Goulding (NYB) 0 Pts – 28.02
50 METRI DORSO UOMINI
- Ryan Murphy (LAC) 24 Pts – 22.99
- Justin Ress (CAC) 7 Pts – 23.08
- Coleman Stewart (CAC) 6 Pts – 23.22
- Dylan Carter (LAC) 0 Pts – 23.90
- Florent Manaudou (ENS) 0 Pts – 23.90
- Michael Andrew (NYB) 0 Pts – 23.91
- Joe Litchfield (NYB) 0 Pts – 24.00
- Kliment Kolesnikov (NYB) 0 Pts – 24.05
400 METRI STILE LIBERO DONNE
- Melanie Margalis (CAC) 15 Pts – 3:58.43
- Siobhan Haughey (ENS) 7 Pts – 3:58.58
- Hali Flickinger (CAC) 6 Pts – 4:03.18
- Boglarka Kapas (NYB) 5 Pts – 4:04.17
- Anja Késley (NYB) 4 Pts – 4:06.32
- Makayla Sargent (LAC) 0 Pts – 4:09.72
- Zsuzanna Jakabos (ENS) 0 Pts – 4:10.47
- Claire Rasmus (LAC) 0 Pts – 4:10.61
400 METRI STILE LIBERO UOMINI
- Danas Rapsys (ENS) 12 Pts – 3:39.36
- Brendon Smith (NYB) 7 Pts – 3:41.32
- Felix Aubock (NYB) 6 Pts – 3:41.39
- Jacob Heidtman (LAC) 5 Pts – 3:41.48
- Max Litchfield (ENS) 4 Pts – 3:41.88
- Fernando Scheffer (LAC) 3 Pts – 3:43.96
- Khader Baqlah (CAC) 0 Pts – 3:49.90
- Townley Haas (CAC) 0 Pts – 3:52.37
STAFFETTA 4X100 METRI MISTI DONNE
- Cali Condors – 3:47.92
- Energy Standard 2 – 3:48.81
- Cali Condors 2 – 3:51.65
- Energy Standard – 3:52.60
- LA Current – 3:53.43
- New York Breakers 2 – 3:53.75
- LA Current 2 – 3:53.81
- New York Breakers – 3:55.53
staffetta 4×100 metri misti uomini
- LA Current – 3:23.27
- Energy Standard 2 – 3:23.33
- LA Current 2 – 3:26.13
- Energy Standard – 3:26.98
- Cali Condors – 3:26.99
- Cali Condors 2 – 3:27.85
- New York Breakers – 3:29.08
- New York Breakers 2 – 3:30.94