In Spite Of COVID-19, Clareburt Is Still Performing Well (Day 4 Oceania Recap)

2022 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Illness has plagued this World Championship meet, taking out several of the top athletes. Two-time 100 free world champion Caeleb Dressel withdrew from the event due to a medical issue. Matt Sates had a respiratory infection before the meet started, and was well off his best times in both the 200 free and 400 IM. Zac Incerti had an illness prior to Worlds, and struggled to make it out of the heats in both the 100 and 200 free. The majority of Chinese swimmers, who had their training severely impacted by COVID-19 restrictions within the country and their trials meet canceled, are completely underperforming. Duncan Scott and Pieter Coetze got COVID-19 before the meet even started and withdrew completely.

An athlete who hasn’t been torn down by the effects of COVID-19 is New Zealand’s Lewis Clareburt. Despite illness forcing him out of the pool in his last week of heavy training prior to Worlds, Clareburt has still be performing very well relative to expectations. He started off his meet strong, finishing fourth in the 400 IM a time of 4:10.98. Not only was this a season-best time for the Kiwi, but it also was faster than the 4:11.22 he swam at in Olympic final of the event a year before to finish seventh (when he didn’t have COVID prior to the meet). Next, he went onto make the final of the 200 IM, swimming a time of 1:57.63 to finish seventh in the semifinals. He was also just a few tenths off his best time of 1:57.27 in that event.

In a meet where many athletes couldn’t be at their best due to COVID-19 and ilnesses, the fact that Clareburt is still able to maintain peak form despite being sick prior to the meet is extremely impressive.

Other Day 4 Highlights:

In the women’s 200 free final, Mollie O’Callaghan picked up another medal for the Aussies, taking second in a time of 1:55.22. Her teammate Madi Wilson placed fifth with a time of 1:56.85. Both swimmers added from their trials times of 1:54.94 and 1:55.86 respectivley.

Australia took yet another relay silver medal, as Kaylee McKeown , Zac Stubblety-Cook , Matt Temple, and Shayna Jack finished second in the mixed medley relay. However, there were still some concerns over the splits of McKeown and Jack that were both underwhelming compared to their best times.

18-year-old Elizabeth Dekkers of Australia placed sixth in the 200 fly semifinals to advance to the finals, while her teammate, twelfth-place finisher Abbey Connor, just misses out.

