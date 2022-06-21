Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Two-Medal Haul In Women’s 200 Free Hoists China Up The Medal Table

Comments: 2

2022 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

The nation of China had a big day four here in Budapest in terms of making moves within the overall swimming medal table. With a total of 6 medals to their credit, China rocketed up the standings from the 11th spot yesterday to now jump up to 3rd behind the U.S. and Italy.

China came up big in the women’s 200m free, collecting a gold and a bronze. Yang Junxuan posted a winning time of 1:54.92 as the only racer to clock a mark under the 1:55 second threshold. She led a 2-medal punch, with teammate Tang Muhan hitting 1:56.25 for bronze behind Australia’s Mollie O’Callaghan’s silver (1:55.22).

And, China looks to potentially add to its haul tomorrow, with 17-year-old Pan Zhanle in the men’s 100m free mix while Zhang Yufei will hunt some hardware in the women’s 200m fly final.

The United States extended its lead, however, with Bobby Finke reaping the gold in the men’s 800m free, Nic Fink becoming the nation’s first-ever gold medalist in the 50m breast and the U.S. mixed medley relay dominating that final to land atop the podium.

 

2
Verram
2 hours ago

your medal table is a bit confusing unless youre going to write about other sports other than pool swimming

Jamesabc
3 hours ago

Just to be clear, this is the overall medal table, not the swimming medal table. China is 5th in swimming.

