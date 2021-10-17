IM’er Nick Viola Announces Commitment to The College of New Jersey

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Nick Viola of Fishers, Indiana has announced his verbal commitment to The College of New Jersey for the fall of 2022.

“I am extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to The College of New Jersey to further my academic and swimming career! I would like to thank my family, friends, coaches, and teammates who have helped me through this process! Here’s to the next 4 years! #GoLions 🦁”

Viola is a senior at Fishers Area High School and competes at the club level for the Fishers Area Swimming Tigers. He is a multi-time Sectionals qualifier across four disciplines — backstroke, butterfly, IM, and breaststroke. At his most recent competition, the FAST Monster Splash, Viola posted best times in the 200 freestyle and 100 butterfly.

Best Times SCY:

200 IM – 2:01.06

400 IM – 4:14.51

100 backstroke – 55.02

200 backstroke – 1:57.65

Although he is slightly out of scoring range at the conference level as of now, Viola could develop into a strong threat once he arrives in New Jersey. His best times in the IM events would have both ranked 7th on TCNJ’s roster last season. During the 2019-2020 season, Griff Morgan and Andrew Thompson were the top IMers at the College of New Jersey, as Morgan won the 400 IM and Thompson finished 2nd in the 200 IM. Thompson was also the Metro Conference Champion in the 100 butterfly, another event that Viola could potentially specialize in. Both swimmers finished up their collegiate careers last season, however, leaving a large hole to fill.

At the 2020 Metropolitan Championships, TCNJ finished second overall in the men’s team standings behind Rowan College. The team picked up four individual event victories en route to a total of 1478 points.

With his commitment, Viola will join Dylan Negron in TCNJ’s class of 2026.

