Ilya Khraun on 1:54.4 2Fly Canadian Record: “I was expecting maybe like, 1:56.0”

2023 PRO SWIM SERIES – FORT LAUDERDALE
- March 1-4, 2023
- Fort Lauderdale Aquatic Center, Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- Long Course Meters (50 meters)
- Prelims/Finals
- `Prelims: 9:00 AM (EST)
- Finals: 5:00 PM Wednesday, 6:00 PM (EST) Thursday-Saturday
Ilya Kharun surprised everyone, including himself, with 1:54.49 200 fly on Thursday night. The senior from sandpipers swam a smart race, hanging on Trenton Julian’s hip through 150 before using a big last underwater and finish to hit the wall in a 2+ second PB. Not only did he cut a ton of time from his best but it also gives him his first Canadian record.
“…but it also gives him his first Canadian record.”
First long-course Canadian record, I think. Wikipedia seems to think that he has the Canadian record in all three butterfly distances for short course meters. (I thought he broke at least one at SC Worlds, so I checked.)