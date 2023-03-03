Ilya Khraun on 1:54.4 2Fly Canadian Record: “I was expecting maybe like, 1:56.0”

2023 PRO SWIM SERIES – FORT LAUDERDALE

Ilya Kharun surprised everyone, including himself, with 1:54.49 200 fly on Thursday night. The senior from sandpipers swam a smart race, hanging on Trenton Julian’s hip through 150 before using a big last underwater and finish to hit the wall in a 2+ second PB. Not only did he cut a ton of time from his best but it also gives him his first Canadian record.