Ilya Khraun on 1:54.4 2Fly Canadian Record: “I was expecting maybe like, 1:56.0”

2023 PRO SWIM SERIES – FORT LAUDERDALE

Ilya Kharun surprised everyone, including himself, with 1:54.49 200 fly on Thursday night. The senior from sandpipers swam a smart race, hanging on Trenton Julian’s hip through 150 before using a big last underwater and finish to hit the wall in a 2+ second PB. Not only did he cut a ton of time from his best but it also gives him his first Canadian record.

1 Comment
Mediocre Swammer
15 minutes ago

“…but it also gives him his first Canadian record.”

First long-course Canadian record, I think. Wikipedia seems to think that he has the Canadian record in all three butterfly distances for short course meters. (I thought he broke at least one at SC Worlds, so I checked.)

