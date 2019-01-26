Illinois State Downs Evansville 172-71 in Final Home Meet

Evansville at Illinois State

Jan. 25, 2019

Illinois State def. Evansville 172-71

Results

Courtesy: Illinois State Athletics

NORMAL, Ill. – The Illinois State swimming and diving team had a triumphant evening as they defeated the Evansville Purple Aces with an end score of 172-71 on Friday.

The Redbirds kicked off the meet with a Redbird dub in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1:47.79 by the quartet of Julie Kolar, Jensen Keck, Morgan Clark, and Jessica Nichols. Clark also captured a first-place finish in the 50-yard freestyle (24.54) as well as the 200-yard backstroke (2:07.54). Another Redbird first-place finish came in the 200-yard freestyle (1:38.87) relay composed of Nichols, Katie Tillotson, Kolar, and Alyssa Reinholz.

Morgan Rosser dominated in the 1,000-yard freestyle event, clocking a time of 10:40.06, followed by Julia Oostman in second place with a time of 10:46.53. Savannah Rubocki came out victorious in the 400-yard IM with a first-place finish and a final time of 4:34.77, followed by Haley Rivera in second-place with a time of 4:41.75. Oostman also captured a first-place finish in the 500-yard freestyle, clocking a time of 5:15.68.

Other notable performances came from Redbirds Liz Thull and Jensen Keck in the 200-yard freestyle, taking first and second place, respectively. Keck dominated in the 200-yard breaststroke, capturing first-place with a time of 2:24.00. Katie Tillotson took a first-place finish in the 100-yard freestyle (53.89).

“I was very proud of how the team performed today,” said head swimming coach Scott Cameron. “It was great to get a win against a conference opponent and send our seniors out with a great effort tonight. We were much better on the details in our races this week. They keep making improvements from week to week, which is exactly what we hope for this time of year. Overall, I’m very happy with how the team did this evening and I’m excited to see how we do tomorrow.”

The Illinois State divers had a victorious evening with Caroline Lecoeur capturing first in both the 1-meter (296.32) and 3-meter (285.60) diving events. Emily Aument continued the trend at the top with second place finishes in the 1-meter (253.05) and 3-meter (216.66) diving events.

“The divers were much improved as a unit from last weekend,” added head diving coach Phil Hoffmann. “I am very pleased with where we are, but we cannot rest, as each week it is important to get better heading into the conference championship.”

The Redbirds will turn around and head to St. Louis tomorrow to compete against the Washington University Bears and Wabash College. The meet is set to begin at 1 p.m.

Courtesy: Evansville Athletics

NORMAL, Ill. – The University of Evansville women’s swimming and diving team competed well, but were ultimately defeated by Illinois State this evening.

The Redbirds took the win 172-71.

“This weekend is a good test for our women’s team heading closer to the MVC Champs,” said head coach Brent Noble. “We had some tough racing tonight, and now we get to head back to Evansville to do the same tomorrow. We don’t get many opportunities to compete this many events in a short period of time before the conference meet, so this weekend is a good opportunity to prepare.”

Senior Kristen Myers took the sole win for the Aces with a two-and-a-half second win, clocking 2:06.82 in the 200 butterfly. Myers also participated in the 200 Medley Relay with fellow senior Sam Gowdy and juniors Alaina Sylvester and Emma Hennessy for a 1:49.46 earning 2nd place.

Hennessy took 2nd place in the 100 freestyle, touching in at 54.74. Freshman Jessie Steele followed shortly behind in 3rd with a 54.80. Sylvester took her own 2nd place finish in the 200 breaststroke with a final time of 2:30.35.

Senior Kaylee Gubricky took the runner up spot in the 50 freestyle, her final time a 24.90. Junior Ashton Adams came through with a 5:18.11 in the 500 freestyle, also taking 2nd place.

The swimming competition concluded with Myers, freshman Pearl Muensterman, junior Kristy Kupfer, and Gubricky taking 2nd in the 200 Freestyle Relay, clocking in a 1:39.98.

Freshman Maggie Franz led diving on 1-Meter with a 3rd place finishing 228.89, while freshman Fae Keighley took 4th with 226.72 points. The two switched on 3-meter, with Keighley taking 3rd with 215.99 points, and Franz in 4th with 211.57 points.

The Aces have a fast turnaround with Senior Day taking place at Wyttenbach Pool at 1 p.m. on Saturday against Saint Louis.