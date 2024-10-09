Hungarian Olympian Dóra Molnár Announces Verbal Commitment to USC for 2025-26

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Dora Molnar, who hails from Budapest, Hungary, has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Southern California’s class of 2029. She will arrive in Los Angeles next fall and join up with fellow commits Bella Brito, Kaitlyn Nguyen, Addie Gish, Jasmine Mojdeh, and Sage Miller.

“I’m so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Southern California!! Can’t wait to be a Trojan!!❤️💛 #fighton✌️”

Molnar is a backstroke and freestyle specialist. She made semi-finals in the 200 back at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, ultimately placing 12th with 2:09.83, just off her personal best of 2:09.02 which she achieved at the 2024 European Championships. In Belgrade, she topped the field in the semis with a PB of 2:09.67, then finished 2nd in the final with 2:09.02. She also placed 8th in the 100 back, going 1:01.46. Her best performance in that event dates to the 2022 Hungarian Championship, when, at 15, she swam the top time of 1:00.83.

At Hungarian Nationals in April 2024, she won the 100 back and was runner-up in the 100/200 free and 200 back. She clocked PBs in the 100 free (55.07) and 200 free (1:58.95).

Best LCM times (converted):

200 back – 2:09.02 (1:54.07)

100 back – 1:00.83 (53.72)

200 free – 1:58.95 (1:44.27)

100 free – 55.07 (48.17)

Molnar’s converted times would have ranked her 2nd in the 200 back, 3rd in the 100 back, 3rd in the 200 free, and 3rd in the 100 free on the Trojans’ roster last season. She would have made the NCAA Invite Standard in the 100 free and 200 free and she would have been .06 shy in the 200 back.

She follows a storied tradition of Hungarian Olympians who have swum for USC, including Katinka Hosszu (who was co-captain as a senior in 2012 and won 5 NCAA titles) and current sophomore Minna Abraham (who earned All-American honors in the 200 free and as a member of 4 relays last season).

